Read full article on original website
Related
extrainningsoftball.com
The Top 15 Softball Stories of 2022: #1… The Unstoppable, Indelible Impact of NIL
We continue our list of the Top 15 Softball Stories of 2021, which will run through December 31st when we’ll present our No. 1 story of the year. Here are the previous stories (clink on link to read):. #10… The Transfer Portal Winds On; Are College Superteams Now a...
Ex-Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, 2-time title winner, dies
Former Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, who led the Longhorns to two national championships, died Monday at age 91.
extrainningsoftball.com
2022: In Memoriam — A Tribute to Those the Softball World Lost This Year
Remembering those we lost from the softball world in 2022…. Salisbury head coach (ret.) and NFCA Hall of Famer. Loyola Marymount head coach (ret.) Iowa high school coach (ret.) Dr. Kay Brechtelsbauer. Southern Illinois head coach (ret.) and Hall of Famer. Jeanne Contel. ASA All-American (1950s-60s) and Hall of Famer.
extrainningsoftball.com
2023 Big South Conference Forecast
As part of our in-depth preseason college softball coverage, today we dive into the Big South Conference and forecast what could be in store for the league during the 2023 season. 1. Conference Breakdown. The 2022 regular season ended with a three-way tie for first place in the Big South...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Look: Coach Proposes To Girlfriend Following Bowl Game
The ReliaQuest Bowl had just about everything on Monday afternoon. Mississippi State, playing in honor of former coach Mike Leach, topped Illinois in a truly wild finish, somehow covering the spread (+3.5) despite the Illini having the ball with the final seconds ticking off the clock. It was a truly...
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Stumbles in Stillwater
Recapping West Virginia's loss to Oklahoma State.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings - Week 1
After week 1 of conference play, the power rankings are completely bunch up.
Ole Miss football WR Jonathan Mingo announces 2023 NFL Draft decision
OXFORD — Ole Miss football wideout Jonathan Mingo has made it official: He's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Brandon High School product appeared in 41 games over four seasons in Oxford, making 112 receptions for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns. Mingo turned in by far his most prolific season in...
Longhorns Legend Roger Clemens Details Late Coach Cliff Gustafson's Recruiting
Roger Clemens spoke fondly of former coach Cliff Gustafson following his passing on Monday.
extrainningsoftball.com
The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… Ever Get Overwhelmed?
Extra Inning Softball has partnered with former DI softball coach Julie Jones (Akron, Cleveland State) and current Mental Performance and Mindset Coach to help give athletes, coaches and others in the softball world the “Mental Edge.”. Julie spent 26 years leading Division I softball programs with her mission being...
Which NFL Teams Have Turf Fields?
More and more NFL teams are choosing to utilize artificial turf on their fields rather than natural grass. The post Which NFL Teams Have Turf Fields? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Comments / 0