ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
extrainningsoftball.com

2022: In Memoriam — A Tribute to Those the Softball World Lost This Year

Remembering those we lost from the softball world in 2022…. Salisbury head coach (ret.) and NFCA Hall of Famer. Loyola Marymount head coach (ret.) Iowa high school coach (ret.) Dr. Kay Brechtelsbauer. Southern Illinois head coach (ret.) and Hall of Famer. Jeanne Contel. ASA All-American (1950s-60s) and Hall of Famer.
INDIANA STATE
extrainningsoftball.com

2023 Big South Conference Forecast

As part of our in-depth preseason college softball coverage, today we dive into the Big South Conference and forecast what could be in store for the league during the 2023 season. 1. Conference Breakdown. The 2022 regular season ended with a three-way tie for first place in the Big South...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Coach Proposes To Girlfriend Following Bowl Game

The ReliaQuest Bowl had just about everything on Monday afternoon. Mississippi State, playing in honor of former coach Mike Leach, topped Illinois in a truly wild finish, somehow covering the spread (+3.5) despite the Illini having the ball with the final seconds ticking off the clock. It was a truly...
STARKVILLE, MS
Sportscasting

Which NFL Teams Have Turf Fields?

More and more NFL teams are choosing to utilize artificial turf on their fields rather than natural grass. The post Which NFL Teams Have Turf Fields? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy