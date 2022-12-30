ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Futurism

Scientists Stumble Upon Huge Graveyard of Sharks, Deep Under Ocean

In a small patch of ocean floor over three miles beneath the surface, seaborne scientists voyaging to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean have uncovered a dense "graveyard" of sharks. The discovery was made while aboard the Investigator, a research vessel operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial...
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
myscience.org

’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System

Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
Vice

Rare Antimatter From Distant Space Reaches Earth and Can Help Find Dark Matter, Scientists Discover

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered that components of antimatter, which is a bizarro version of the regular matter we experience in our daily lives, can travel thousands of light years across the Milky Way, reports a new study. The discovery could potentially shed light on the nature of dark matter, an unidentified substance that remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of the universe.
The Independent

‘Mind-blowing’ hidden network of magma chambers found under Hawaii’s volcanoes

A massive complex of flat, interconnected magma chambers has been found by scientists deep beneath volcanoes in Hawaii that seem to be responsible for a swarm of unexplained tiny earthquakes felt on the Big Island over the past seven years.Data gathered from seismic stations was used to chart out the structure of these pancake-like chambers, called “sills” and were mapped with “never-before-seen precision” by researchers, including those from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the US.The findings, published on Thursday in the journal Science, demonstrate that these magma chambers, which appear to be at depths ranging from around...
The Guardian

My trip to space made me realise we have only one Earth – it must live long and prosper

Last year, at the age of 90, I had a life-changing experience. I went to space, after decades of playing a science-fiction character who was exploring the universe and building connections with many diverse life forms and cultures. I thought I would experience a similar feeling: a feeling of deep connection with the immensity around us, a deep call for endless exploration. A call to indeed boldly go where no one had gone before.
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Uncovers a Galactic Wonder: Strange Galaxy Captured in Stunning Detail

The peculiar spiral galaxy ESO 415-19, which is located approximately 450 million light-years away from Earth, stretches lazily across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. While the center of this object resembles a regular spiral galaxy, long streams of stars stretch out from the galactic core like bizarrely elongated spiral arms. These are tidal streams caused by some chance interaction in the galaxy’s past, and give ESO 415-19 a distinctly peculiar appearance.
BBC

Scientists find secret to how glass frogs turn transparent

A frog that turns itself mostly transparent while sleeping may hold clues for understanding blood clotting in humans. Scientists have long known about the glass frog but did not understand how it made itself see-through. Now research has discovered that it is able to pool blood in its body without...
