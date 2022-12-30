Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Could an Intelligent Species have Existed on Earth besides Humans?
The Silurian hypothesis, named after the geological period known as the Silurian, proposes that advanced alien civilizations existed on Earth during that time. This idea is based on the notion that intelligent life may have existed on Earth prior to current civilization.
Futurism
Scientists Stumble Upon Huge Graveyard of Sharks, Deep Under Ocean
In a small patch of ocean floor over three miles beneath the surface, seaborne scientists voyaging to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean have uncovered a dense "graveyard" of sharks. The discovery was made while aboard the Investigator, a research vessel operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms
Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
Scientists say that they discovered proof about Moses parting the Red Sea
The story about Moses parting the Red Sea has been one of the most popular biblical stories around the world. Although the incidents described in the story may sound completely fictional, scientists have shocked many people when they said that the incident might have occurred in real life.
myscience.org
’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System
Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
Listen to 'the bloop,' a strange noise recorded in the southern Pacific Ocean that stumped scientists for years
In 1997, scientists recorded a haunting noise from deep beneath the ocean's surface. The mystery took a decade to solve.
Rare Antimatter From Distant Space Reaches Earth and Can Help Find Dark Matter, Scientists Discover
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered that components of antimatter, which is a bizarro version of the regular matter we experience in our daily lives, can travel thousands of light years across the Milky Way, reports a new study. The discovery could potentially shed light on the nature of dark matter, an unidentified substance that remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of the universe.
NASA's DART spacecraft dislodged two million lbs of debris when it slammed into an asteroid
Earlier this year, NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashed into an asteroid to demonstrate a planetary defense method that could one day be used to alter a large asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Since the impact event occurred, scientists have observed an unexpected double tail on the target asteroid...
‘Mind-blowing’ hidden network of magma chambers found under Hawaii’s volcanoes
A massive complex of flat, interconnected magma chambers has been found by scientists deep beneath volcanoes in Hawaii that seem to be responsible for a swarm of unexplained tiny earthquakes felt on the Big Island over the past seven years.Data gathered from seismic stations was used to chart out the structure of these pancake-like chambers, called “sills” and were mapped with “never-before-seen precision” by researchers, including those from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the US.The findings, published on Thursday in the journal Science, demonstrate that these magma chambers, which appear to be at depths ranging from around...
10 stunning shots of Earth from space in 2022
A number of amazing shots of Earth were captured from space in 2022. Here are some of our favorites.
My trip to space made me realise we have only one Earth – it must live long and prosper
Last year, at the age of 90, I had a life-changing experience. I went to space, after decades of playing a science-fiction character who was exploring the universe and building connections with many diverse life forms and cultures. I thought I would experience a similar feeling: a feeling of deep connection with the immensity around us, a deep call for endless exploration. A call to indeed boldly go where no one had gone before.
scitechdaily.com
Hubble Uncovers a Galactic Wonder: Strange Galaxy Captured in Stunning Detail
The peculiar spiral galaxy ESO 415-19, which is located approximately 450 million light-years away from Earth, stretches lazily across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. While the center of this object resembles a regular spiral galaxy, long streams of stars stretch out from the galactic core like bizarrely elongated spiral arms. These are tidal streams caused by some chance interaction in the galaxy’s past, and give ESO 415-19 a distinctly peculiar appearance.
BBC
Scientists find secret to how glass frogs turn transparent
A frog that turns itself mostly transparent while sleeping may hold clues for understanding blood clotting in humans. Scientists have long known about the glass frog but did not understand how it made itself see-through. Now research has discovered that it is able to pool blood in its body without...
11 amazing Earth discoveries from 2022
Earth has been thoroughly explored, yet is still teeming with secrets. In 2022, scientists unearthed several of them.
Hubble telescope captures the colorful fireworks left by a star's violent death
Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have created a stunning image of a cosmic fireworks display resulting from the explosion of a massive star.
How Creative Are You? Scientists Developed a 4-Minute Test to Find Out
A simple quiz can shed some light on how you problem-solve.
This wild interstellar picogram probe idea could carry engineered microbes to other stars
Microbes carried by laser-propelled sails could serve as interstellar probes that can build communications stations to phone home from Alpha Centauri.
Aldi fans are rushing to buy £5.99 ‘turbo mop’ that is said to give your floors their best clean ever
ALDI fans are scrambling to buy a £5.99 “turbo mop” that is said to give your floors the squeakiest clean ever. The spin mop originally cost £22.99 in the budget supermarket but was recently being flogged for £11.99. However, a special promotion has seen the...
Mental_Floss
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0