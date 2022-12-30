ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfgang Van Halen on 'Distance' Struggle: It's Tough Every Time I Play It

By Katrina Nattress
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

"Distance" is a special song for a couple reasons: it's Wolfgang Van Halen's first solo single , and it's a tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen . Because of that, it's also been a song that the younger Van Halen has struggled with playing live despite it becoming a fan favorite and staple in his setlists.

“It’s tough every time I play it,” Wolfgang admitted during an interview with MetalTalk , “but you have to separate yourself from that – because it’s somebody’s first time seeing it every night. So you want to make sure that you do it as best as you can.”

“Sometimes it’s more difficult than others but overall, I think it’s always going to be a thing that I need to prepare for before I do it well,” he added.

The emotional track has helped fans get through their own hard times, and for that Wolfgang is grateful. “It’s tough to wrap your head around [the fact] that something you made is helping somebody,” he said. “It’s a very crazy feeling. I’m very, very thankful for even being around that sort of vibe.”

Wolfgang also revealed that he's been working on Mammoth WVH 's sophomore album and plans to release it sometime in 2023, then hit the road for a tour.

Comments / 13

Olivia Bouvier
2d ago

I hope he doesn't pass away before his mother with that weight obesity. I think somebody really needs to sit down and talk to him about going into a rehabilitation center for compulsive over eating. I feel sorry for him. He came from really good parents that should have helped stop this from happening. 😔😔🙏

Reply(1)
13
BigD
2d ago

Thank you, Wolfie. Your Dad was amazing and so are you.

Reply
11
Cat 107170
1d ago

We miss him too man. He was the greatest and you're lucky he was your dad.

Reply(1)
6
Comments / 0

