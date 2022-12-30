Tuesday’s edition of In Focus welcomed guests from the City of Manhattan as well as the Manhattan Area Risk Prevention Coalition and USD 383. The bulk of the show centered around city officials, welcoming onto the program City Manager Ron Fehr, Mayor Linda Morse and Commissioner Mark Hatesohl. Manhattan’s city government meets this evening at 6 p.m. for a legislative session, during which the commission will reorganize along traditional lines with Hatesohl — the current mayor pro tem — expected to be elevated to the mayorship for 2023.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO