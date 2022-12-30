ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

1350kman.com

In Focus 1/3/22 – City of Manhattan, Tall Cop Says Stop

Tuesday’s edition of In Focus welcomed guests from the City of Manhattan as well as the Manhattan Area Risk Prevention Coalition and USD 383. The bulk of the show centered around city officials, welcoming onto the program City Manager Ron Fehr, Mayor Linda Morse and Commissioner Mark Hatesohl. Manhattan’s city government meets this evening at 6 p.m. for a legislative session, during which the commission will reorganize along traditional lines with Hatesohl — the current mayor pro tem — expected to be elevated to the mayorship for 2023.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

KANSAS LEGISLATURE: Schreiber says Emporia State path forward, medical marijuana among discussion points for lawmakers

In a way, you could say Kansas lawmakers are about to begin their regular season. The 2023 legislative session launches Jan. 9, and with that in mind, KVOE began legislative previews with lawmakers representing Lyon County as part of the Morning Show on Monday. Kansas House 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber of Emporia says one topic of lawmaker interest revolves around Emporia State University’s financial situation.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Neighbors call for halt on ONE Gas expansion

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topeka homeowners are upset about a city project possibly going up right in their back yards. ONE Gas Inc. currently has a building near downtown Topeka, but the new Polk Quincy viaduct construction is causing them to develop plans to move. Documents from the city’s planning commission shows ONE Gas Inc. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 1/3/23

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery in Manhattan on December 30, 2022, around 4:15 p.m. An 18-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported a 41-year-old man known to him as the suspect choked and hit him. Officers filed a report...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas Reflector

Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday. The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border in early December. The spill — the latest in […] The post Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WASHINGTON, KS
KSNT News

‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local shoppers are asking for a “Walmart wake up call” after finding out they’ve been overcharged at the checkout. Shoppers at multiple Walmart locations across Topeka have reported finding additional charges on their receipts. After crunching the numbers, it appears that Walmart shoppers are in double trouble. “We got taxed twice,” said […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail’s first 2023 baby has been introduced to the world

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced the name of its first baby of the new year. The little one’s name is Harlow. The baby was born at 6:42 a.m. at 9 lbs. and 6 oz. and is 22 inches long. Stormont Vail says that Laura Harper and Justin Harper are the parents and Harlow also has a big brother named Hudson.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame

He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan lands three men behind bars

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An over-the-weekend aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan has landed three men behind bars for the crime. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that three men have been arrested in connection to an aggravated kidnapping case that happened on Monday evening in Manhattan. Officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023. The manager for the theater tells 13 NEWS that it will permanently shutter its doors on Friday, Jan. 6. That means Topekans only have through Thursday to use their Regal gift cards at this location.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Rainy day on Monday? It could be worse

The first day of 2022 brought several inches of snow to Emporia. The first few days of 2023 could bring thunderstorms. “There remains lots of uncertainty in the forecast,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita admitted Friday morning.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS

