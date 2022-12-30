ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

New Jersey Globe

DiVincenzo takes office as six-term Essex County Executive

Joseph DiVincenzo was sworn in today to a sixth term as Essex County Executive, after winning another massive landslide re-election victory. He was sworn in by LeRoy Jones, Jr. the New Jersey Democratic State Chairman and the Essex County Democratic Chairman. Gov. Phil Murphy and his son, Joseph, held the bible.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gusciora, four councilmembers, take office in Trenton

Reed Gusciora was sworn in today to his second term as mayor of Trenton after winning re-election with a landslide 71% of the vote on November 8. Also taking office today were four ward members of the city council: incumbent Joseph Harrison in the East Ward, and newcomers Teska Frisby (West Ward), Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg (South Ward), and Jennifer Williams (North Ward). This marks an end to a four-year period where a series of racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic statements contributed to Trenton becoming the most dysfunctional city council in the state.
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Algernon Ward seeks recount In North Ward Run off Election

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Algernon Ward, who tied with Jennifer Williams in the December voting has now requested a recount after Williams won by one vote. Ward posted to his Facebook page Sunday night. It ain’t over until it’s over: – Rocount. Because of a one vote difference in result of...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Wayne mayor seeks 647% pay hike

Wayne Mayor Christopher Vergano wants to raise his own salary from $18,750 to $140,000 annually, an increase of 647%. The Wayne Township Council has included an ordinance creating a full-time mayoral post on their agenda when they reorganize on Wednesday. The salary hike would become effective immediately. A Republican who...
WAYNE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

After losing by one vote, Ward seeks recount in Trenton race

Algernon Ward, Jr., who lost a runoff election for a seat on the Trenton City Council by one vote, is seeking a recount. Jennifer Williams defeated Ward, 427 to 426, in the December 13 election. Trenton City Clerk Brandon Garcia certified her election on Friday, with Wiliams set to take the oath of office today.
TRENTON, NJ
insidernj.com

Veteran Atlantic City Operative Retiring from Campaigns

Veteran of some of the most bruising political brawls in recent state history, who frequently went national and did it all without a driver’s license, Stephenine Dixon said she intends to retire from political campaigns to specifically focus more on people-power community building on her hometurf. Born in Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Kovach will seek fourth term as Clinton mayor

Democrat Janice Kovach, a hands-on mayor who has been known to empty garbage cans on Main Street over the weekend herself to make the town of Clinton more appealing to tourists and residents, will seek re-election to a fourth term. “I am proud of the progress we have made in...
CLINTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex

A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Masks going back on in some NJ schools

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
PATERSON, NJ

