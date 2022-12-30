Read full article on original website
Republican trans candidate wins by 1 vote in Democratic NJ city
TRENTON — It's a new year. But is it also a new era in the state's capital city?. On Monday, the city swore in its newest member of the City Council — a Republican transgender white woman who won her seat by a single vote in a majority Democratic and minority city.
New Jersey Globe
DiVincenzo takes office as six-term Essex County Executive
Joseph DiVincenzo was sworn in today to a sixth term as Essex County Executive, after winning another massive landslide re-election victory. He was sworn in by LeRoy Jones, Jr. the New Jersey Democratic State Chairman and the Essex County Democratic Chairman. Gov. Phil Murphy and his son, Joseph, held the bible.
New Jersey Globe
In Trenton race decided by one vote, judge sets recount hearing for next week
A hearing to determine if there will be a recount in the runoff for the North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council – a race that Jennifer Williams won by just one vote – won’t be held until January 11. Her opponent, Algernon Ward, Jr., filed...
New Jersey Globe
Gusciora, four councilmembers, take office in Trenton
Reed Gusciora was sworn in today to his second term as mayor of Trenton after winning re-election with a landslide 71% of the vote on November 8. Also taking office today were four ward members of the city council: incumbent Joseph Harrison in the East Ward, and newcomers Teska Frisby (West Ward), Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg (South Ward), and Jennifer Williams (North Ward). This marks an end to a four-year period where a series of racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic statements contributed to Trenton becoming the most dysfunctional city council in the state.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Algernon Ward seeks recount In North Ward Run off Election
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Algernon Ward, who tied with Jennifer Williams in the December voting has now requested a recount after Williams won by one vote. Ward posted to his Facebook page Sunday night. It ain’t over until it’s over: – Rocount. Because of a one vote difference in result of...
New Jersey Globe
Wayne mayor seeks 647% pay hike
Wayne Mayor Christopher Vergano wants to raise his own salary from $18,750 to $140,000 annually, an increase of 647%. The Wayne Township Council has included an ordinance creating a full-time mayoral post on their agenda when they reorganize on Wednesday. The salary hike would become effective immediately. A Republican who...
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early short list of possible Jersey City mayoral candidates in 2025
Steve Fulop’s announcement that he will not seek re-election to a fourth term in 2025 jump starts the race to succeed him in what is now a wide open field to become the next mayor of Jersey City. With development booming, and Fulop likely to seek the Democratic nomination...
New Jersey Globe
After losing by one vote, Ward seeks recount in Trenton race
Algernon Ward, Jr., who lost a runoff election for a seat on the Trenton City Council by one vote, is seeking a recount. Jennifer Williams defeated Ward, 427 to 426, in the December 13 election. Trenton City Clerk Brandon Garcia certified her election on Friday, with Wiliams set to take the oath of office today.
insidernj.com
Veteran Atlantic City Operative Retiring from Campaigns
Veteran of some of the most bruising political brawls in recent state history, who frequently went national and did it all without a driver’s license, Stephenine Dixon said she intends to retire from political campaigns to specifically focus more on people-power community building on her hometurf. Born in Atlantic...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange Township Council bids fond farewell to Mayor Parisi
WEST ORANGE, NJ — At the Dec. 20 West Orange Township Council meeting, the township took time to honor longtime Mayor Robert D. Parisi, who will be leaving office at the end of the year. Parisi has served as mayor for the past 12 years — and as a...
New Jersey Globe
Kovach will seek fourth term as Clinton mayor
Democrat Janice Kovach, a hands-on mayor who has been known to empty garbage cans on Main Street over the weekend herself to make the town of Clinton more appealing to tourists and residents, will seek re-election to a fourth term. “I am proud of the progress we have made in...
New Jersey Globe
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
Jennifer Williams Makes History as Trenton’s First LGBTQ+ City Council Member
Three Garden State Equality Action Fund endorsed candidates were officially sworn in at the ceremony January 2, 2023 TRENTON, NJ…
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex
A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
Police: Trenton man, 23, killed in three-vehicle Route 1 crash
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 23-year-old Mercer County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash very early Saturday, police said. Malachi Marseille, of Trenton, was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Route 1, when he lost control near Greenview Avenue, according to South Brunswick police. The Camry hit two other...
Masks going back on in some NJ schools
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
