Betty
4d ago
Bills sons are looking for Bill cuz they believe Sheila has kidnapped him…I think it’s going to be them who call the authorities and get Sheila arrested…then Bill will feel betrayed by them….hopefully then the writers bring Bill back from the edge and turn him around and not let him team up with Thomas….
Debora Clark
4d ago
Maybe this is all a ploy by Bill. Maybe he's really going to go against her. Maybe soon the real father of Kelly will come to light
