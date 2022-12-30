Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux Center and Sioux Center Chamber get $10,000 grant for video campaign
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce and the City of Sioux Center have received a $10,000 grant from the Iowa Tourism Office to continue a video campaign promoting the Sioux County community. Barb Den Herder, CEO of the Sioux Center Chamber, said the Chamber and the...
kscj.com
NO SIOUX CITY TRASH COLLECTION TUESDAY
GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY. MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. THE...
nwestiowa.com
Bootsma claims beard growing contest
SHELDON—Deric Bootsma of Sheldon has never had a beard before, and hair maintenance isn’t exactly something he has to worry about since he is mostly bald. But in October he heard Brian Tutje, the owner of Just Cuts for Men in Sheldon, was going to hold a two-month beard-growing contest.
nwestiowa.com
Mavis Walbran, 84, formerly of Sibley
MARSHALL, MN—Mavis Walbran, age 84, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. Mavis Marlene Mayer was...
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
dordt.edu
ASB Sports Complex preparing for opening in January
Sioux Center’s new indoor turf facility is preparing to welcome people in January. Activities, events, and open turf time in the American State Bank (ASB) Sports Complex, a partnership between Dordt University and the City of Sioux Center, are set to begin in January 2023. A free public open...
nwestiowa.com
50 years of The REVIEW
SHELDON—The first issue of The N’West Iowa REVIEW, originally called The Sunday Review, was delivered to three paid subscribers. It was July of 1972, and the fledgling publication — delivered that first year on Sundays — was the first of its kind in the region. “Full...
nwestiowa.com
Gehlen Catholic School cafeteria renovation
LE MARS—A project conceived five years ago has become a reality at Gehlen Catholic School, marking the culmination of an effort that included input from various entities associated with the school, according to Jeff Arens, school board president and member of the Gehlen Catholic School Finance Committee. Groundbreaking for...
KELOLAND TV
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
No towing recommended in Monona County
With snow expected to hit the Siouxland area this week a number of cities have declared snow emergencies
siouxlandnews.com
New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
nwestiowa.com
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
A HISTORY OF THE WAGNER FAMILY PUBLISHING BUSINESS. Those early years we owned The N’West Iowa REVIEW and The Sheldon Mail-Sun and then the Iowa Great Lakes newspapers were difficult on all fronts. The honest explanation is the Wagner family was not ready to manage multiple publications so soon after buying the long sought-after Mail-Sun.
nwestiowa.com
Ireton council shifts to getting bids for paving
IRETON—The Ireton City Council voted unanimously Dec. 19 for DGR Engineering of Rock Rapids to move forward with plans and specifications for the proposed La Salle/First Street paving project. This step allows the project to go out to bid, which are excepted to be let Feb. 16 with the...
q957.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for burglary near Orange City
ORANGE CITY—An 81-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of third-degree burglary in rural Orange City. The arrest Dennis Dean Van Roekel stemmed a rural Orange City resident who reported Van Roekel entered the individual’s home without permission at about 2 p.m., confronted the resident and would not leave, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Shots fired outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to several shots-fired calls across the city this New Year’s. That included one call outside of Tommy Jack’s Pub in downtown. Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them...
Crews battle SUV fire in northwest Iowa
Authorities say the owner was at work when he found the windows discolored.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola deputies start outreach program at schools
SIBLEY—Unexpected visitors produced some questioning looks and a few nervous students at Sibley-Ocheyedan High School on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Osceola County sheriff’s deputies Austin Butler and Nyron Moore Sr. introduced the idea of visiting with students at the middle and high school to sheriff Kevin Wollmuth as part of their goal of becoming more involved in the schools in a positive way.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
