Read full article on original website
Related
Barton Co. Conservation: Scholarships available for soil health conference
The Barton County Conservation District is working with the Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation to provide scholarships for landowners and operators to attend for the first time Soil Health U and No-Till on the Plains events in January 2023. No-Till on the Plains scholarships are for the regular...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (1/4)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3dU02sO. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Free Laundry 2023 dates in Great Bend
The story of Laundry Love began with T-Bone, a gentleman living in Ventura California. In one particular conversation, a question was asked of him: “T-Bone, how can we come alongside your life in a meaningful way?” His response was honest and practical. “If I had clean clothes, people would treat me like a human being.”
Cafeteria is closed, but mouths to feed on Barton’s campus
Final exams wrapped up in early December at Barton Community College, and the last official day of the fall semester was Dec. 8. From the student’s perspective, the Great Bend campus shuts down, including the cafeteria. For those students competing in winter athletics, like basketball, they return to campus before the rest of the student population to begin practices. Fall sports deal with a similar situation when athletes arrive to school in the summer before classes start.
Students gain clinical experience at Great Bend health system
The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend is proud of the role it plays in educating the next generation of healthcare workers. The health system partners with colleges and universities – local and around the country – to provide the clinical and shadowing experience students need to graduate.
Legislative Coffee in Great Bend Jan. 4
The Center for Counseling and Consultation announced a legislative coffee for Jan. 4, 2023. The gathering will be from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at 1225 Patton Road in Great Bend.
Barton Ag Instructor Vic Martin - Optimizing 2023
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, December 27 indicates the area of exceptional drought slowly expanding east and north from Western and South-Central Kansas. Our extreme drought conditions continue with exceptional drought as close as eastern Rush and Pawnee Counties. The six to ten-day outlook (January 3 to 7) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 5 to 11) indicates a continued 50 to 60% of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation.
Fair GM: Process continues on Bison Arena
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."
Barton Co. providing $6,000 to sixth-grade All Star program
What began as a pilot program at Riley Elementary School in Great Bend continues to grow. Juvenile Services' All Stars Prevention Program is now in all Barton County elementary schools except one. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, the program received a total of $6,035 from the county to continue its work. Lincoln Elementary Family Advocate Jose Arias explained the program to commissioners.
Sunflower Diversified returns New Year's Eve taxi
Some time in jail, a suspended driver's license, fines, and higher insurance premiums. Those are just some of the personal costs of getting caught while driving under the influence. And they pale in comparison to the costs of injuring someone in an accident. That's why Sunflower Diversified Services and Eagle Radio are once again teaming up for the New Year's Eve Taxi on Dec. 31.
Police: FHSU football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
Last call to sign up for a Great Bend Rec basketball league
The Great Bend Recreation Commission reminds everyone about the last call to sign up for a basketball league. The deadline to enroll is Jan. 3. You can enroll online anytime at www.greatbendrec.com.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/30 - 1/1)
BOOKED: Marcus Bryant on Barton County District Court case for Aggravated Battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Dylan Jones on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Nastasia Robinson on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Richard Comstock on KDOC warrant...
LADA Paws offering a different kind of animal rescue to Central Kansas
When four Hoisington Veterinarian Hospital employees began LADA Paws Rescue in 2021, they might have had an idea the organization would live up to its name helping a "lotta" furry friends. Just before Christmas, with extreme cold weather moving in, LADA went on another rescue mission for two dogs that had been dumped near Lyons. Short on space, LADA Founder Amber Obermann still made the decision to rescue the dogs.
Man injured by fall from grain elevator after hours-long standoff
ELLIS COUNTY —Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday the police received a call about a man on the grain elevator in downtown Hays, according to a media release from Hays Police. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker.
Pawnee County Courthouse to close Monday, Jan. 2
The Pawnee County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 in observation of New Years. The County Commissioners will meet in a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to handle regular county business.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0