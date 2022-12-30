Bitcoin mining revenue was down to $9.55 billion in 2022 from $15.3 billion in 2021 – a 37.5% decline. Since the peak of a massive rally in 2021, cryptocurrencies have lost more than $2 trillion in market cap to reach below $900 billion. There has been more than a 70% drop in Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital coin since it reached an all-time high of nearly $69,000 in November. In addition, several high-profile company and project failures have sent shock waves in the past year.

1 DAY AGO