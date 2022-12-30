Read full article on original website
Bitcoin mining difficulty falls 3.6% following winter freeze
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty fell 3.6% at 3:49 a.m. UTC on Jan. 3. The difficulty change suggests that a fraction of Bitcoin (BTC) miners withdrew from the network — most likely due to reduced mining profitability, according to the latest data from Bitrawr. Fluctuations in the price of BTC...
VanEck forecasts BTC price to hit $10K to 12K in Q1 – $30K by Q3
Investment manager VanEck’s head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel predicts Bitcoin (BTC) will hit $10,000 to $12,000 in the first quarter, which will mark the bottom of the bear market. Sigel added that prices will fall to these levels “amid a wave of miner bankruptcies.”. Energy crisis...
BTC market dominance exceeds 40% after 6 months
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate indicates that Bitcoin’s (BTC) market dominance exceeded 40% for the first time since July 2022. The chart above represents the BTC market dominance since October 2020 with the orange line. The BTC dominance was as high as 70% at the beginning of 2021. However, this percentage retreated to just above 40% in January 2022, only declining further during the year’s first half.
BUSD worth $6.2B withdrawn from exchanges in 30 days
Currently, $13.2 billion is sitting on exchanges, with the majority on Binance. In the last 30 days, $6.2 billion worth of BinanceUSD (BUSD) was withdrawn from exchanges, according to Glassnode data as analyzed by CryptoSlate. The chart below represents the exchange net position change of BUSD on exchanges. The green...
Research: Only 150K Bitcoin remain in Future OI as switch to risk-off fast approaches
Bitcoin (BTC) began the year risk-off — as seen in the Futures Open Interest (OI) Crypto-Margined metric displayed below. The decline in BTC Futures OI percentage seen from July 2021 into 2022 portrayed a recovery into a risk-on narrative throughout 2022. However, starting at almost the lowest point in two years, risk is coming off the table fast as we begin 2023.
Bitcoin miner revenue down 37.5% in 2022 YoY
Bitcoin mining revenue was down to $9.55 billion in 2022 from $15.3 billion in 2021 – a 37.5% decline. Since the peak of a massive rally in 2021, cryptocurrencies have lost more than $2 trillion in market cap to reach below $900 billion. There has been more than a 70% drop in Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital coin since it reached an all-time high of nearly $69,000 in November. In addition, several high-profile company and project failures have sent shock waves in the past year.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana maintains positive start to 2023 with green trading
The cryptocurrency market cap saw minor net inflows of around $740 million over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $807.70 billion — up 0.07%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market caps decreased by 0.01% to $322.15 billion and 0.15% to $148.80 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies traded...
Digital Currency Group gets Jan. 8 deadline to resolve Gemini earn issues
Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert of bad faith tactics over the $900 million debt owed by Genesis trading to Earn users. In a Jan. 2 open letter, Winklevoss said Silbert employed stalling tactics and refused to meet stakeholders to resolve issues surrounding the...
Bitcoin core developer loses 216 BTC to ‘PGP compromise’
Bitcoin core developer Luke Dashjr said he lost “basically” all his BTC stash to the compromise of his PGP key in a Jan. 1 Twitter thread. Dashjr did not reveal the amount of BTC he lost to the alleged hackers. He said some of his BTC was co-joined with the wallet “1YAR6opJCfDjBNdn5bV8b5Mcu84tv92fa.”
ATOM and SOL beat BTC returns over the past 2 weeks
Altcoins often mirror the price movements of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. However, Cosmos (ATOM) and Solana (SOL), over the past two weeks, managed to outperform BTC. Cosmos is up nearly 15% compared to BTC over the past two weeks, Glassnode data indicates. On the other hand,...
Research: Short-term Bitcoin holders fell to its lowest level at 15% of the supply
The Supply Last Active metric looks at the amount of inactive Bitcoin over a given time period. Analysts infer that the more inactivity exists, the more BTC is being hodled, thus reducing sell pressure and acting as a tailwind for bullish price action. CryptoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data showed the...
Binance reportedly finalizing acquisition Korean crypto exchange Gopax
Binance is reportedly taking the final steps in acquiring Korea-based crypto exchange Gopax. Binance is completing due diligence (DD) on the acquisition and finalizing the process, according to Decenter. It is believed that the deal was originally set to be announced in 2022 but was delayed due to consultations over...
Crypto OG Erik Voorhees predicts bull market return by 2026
Crypto pioneer and CEO of ShapeShift, Erik Voorhees, predicted the bull market would return within six months to three years. Having been put on the spot for a call, an amused Voorhees told. Ryan Sean Adams and David Hoffman of the Bankless Podcast that he often discusses this question with...
Dogecoin-rival Bonk records 380% gains since turn of year
Dogecoin-rival Bonk sees explosive growth to post 380% gains since the start of the new year. Buoyant price performance pushed the token to a new all-time high of $0.000000972799 in the early hours (UTC) of Jan. 3. Scant details are available on the token. For example, the whitepaper appears unlinked...
Lido now has the highest DeFi TVL as LDO increases 17%
Ethereum (ETH) staking protocol Lido (LDO) is now the dominant DeFi protocol based on the total value of assets locked (TVL) in its ecosystem, according to DeFillama data. Lido’s TVL overtook that of MakerDAO (MKR) in the last 24 hours after rising by 0.57% to $5.90 billion. According to the data aggregator, this places Lido’s dominance at 15.23% of the entire DeFi TVL of $38.68 billion.
Justin Sun denies that Huobi is planning layoffs
Justin Sun has stated that the crypto exchange Huobi is not carrying out mass layoffs, according to a report from the South China Morning Post on Jan. 2. The South China Morning Post cited earlier reports from the Chinese business news outlet Jiemian, which obtained an internal statement from Sun. That report, presumably written in Chinese, could not be located.
Research: BTC and ETH bear market started in mid-2021, data suggests
On Nov. 10, 2021, (BTC) established an all-time high of over $68,600, according to CryptoSlate data. On the same day, Ethereum (ETH) reached an all-time high price of $4,864.11, CryptoSlate data shows. The peak in the price of the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap would lead investors to believe...
3AC co-founder claims DCG and FTX colluded to attack Terra LUNA, stETH
Bankrupt firm Three Arrows Capital’s co-founder Zhu Su alleged that Digital Currency Group (DCG) and FTX conspired to attack Terra LUNA and staked Ethereum (stETH) in a Jan. 3 Twitter thread. The hedge fund co-founder said this was possible because of the close relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried and DCG...
Solana starts 2023 with a bang with 14% spike
Solana began the New Year on a high, gaining 14% over the last 24 hours. Analysis of the 15-minute SOL chart showed a distinct lack of price action until 07:00 (GMT) on the first working day of 2023. A massive 20% spike occurred at this point, leading to a peak...
Token unlocks worth $169M scheduled in January
There are six token unlocks scheduled to take place between Jan. 16 and Jan. 27, with a total amount equating to $169 million, Wu Blockchain reported, citing data from Token Unlocks. The six tokens in question are Moonbeam (GLMR), Aptos (APT), BitDAO (BIT), ApeCoin (APE), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Ronin...
