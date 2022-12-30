Read full article on original website
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman
B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill goes to the dark side and Thomas is redeemed
Dollar Bill SpencerPhoto byReality Show update screenshot. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been troubled over the direction of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and wondering if there is any way this character can be redeemed. B&B viewers have also been dismayed at the lack of screen time for Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that the two men will both be front and center but for very different reasons.
Who Is Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 2022?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' saw lots of casting changes in 2022 with some notable actors leaving or rumored to be exiting the show.
Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror
There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
B&B Spoilers Weekly Update: A Romantic Date And A New Journey
B&B spoilers weekly update for December 26 – 30, 2022, tease that the week ahead is full of a romantic date and a new journey. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Los Angeles!. B&B Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a big...
How Five People Will Be Affected by B&B’s Quinn Fuller Returning
Characters without conflict don’t have much of a storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful. Soap Hub thinks that if Quinn Fuller were to return to the canvas, she’d spice up the lives of at least five different people on the show. Paging Quinn Fuller — Stat!
Y&R Spoilers For The Week Of January 2: Lies, Secrets, and A Baby?
The Y&R spoilers for January 2 – January 6, 2023, tease baby blues, a relationship on life support, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. After Chloe Mitchell Fisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson) comes calling with a home pregnancy test, a spiraling Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) takes to the restroom and sets about determining once and for all whether or not she’s with child.
DAYS Spoilers for January 2: The Tables Turn On Kristen DiMera
DAYS spoilers for Monday, January 2, 2023, tease Kristen DiMera getting a taste of her own medicine in the most horrible way. This scheme is so diabolical Brady Black considers backing out. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is the Queen of devious acts. She’s cheated scammed, killed, and kidnapped...
General Hospital Exposed: This Is Who The Hook Is Really in Port Charles
You remember The Hook from General Hospital? He/She/They terrorized the populace of Port Charles for an intense couple of weeks, killed Brando Corbin and put Diane Miller in the hospital. General Hospital Polling. Then He/She/They just…got bored? Took a vacation? Reformed? Or is the pause actually a clue as to...
Could Marcus Coloma's firing from General Hospital hasten the departure of Maurice Benard?
Could Maurice Benard be influenced by Marcus Coloma's situation?. Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) and Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) don't get along onscreen on General Hospital but have a strong friendship off the ABC soap and Coloma has been a guest on Benard's State of Mind blog at least twice. have done Instagrams together with Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin). Soap Central reveals that Coloma says this will not change just because he is no longer on the daytime drama. Is it possible, however, that Coloma's firing might lead to Benard making an earlier exit from GH than he had previously planned?
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’
It is possible to love more than one Christmas special. Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.
Why the Abbotts Are Worried About the Wrong Young and the Restless Things
On The Young and the Restless, thanks to Phyllis Summers, a mobster has painted a target on the backs of Diane Jenkins, Kyle Abbott, Summer Newman Abbott, and Harrison Locke. But what are Kyle and the rest of the Abbotts most worried about? Diane spending Christmas alone, and Harrison not getting the Christmas he expects. Why both those things are really a case of misplaced priorities.
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
Who Is Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2022?
'The Young and the Restless' saw many big name actor leave the show in 2022, here's a list of all the shocking departures.
GH Recap For January 3: Esme Lives, But Her Mother Tries To Kill Again
The GH recap for Tuesday, January 3, 2023, features Esme Prince surviving another flip from the parapet while her mother, Heather Webber, is revealed as The Hook. In this episode, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) saves Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) from The Hook, but the night still ended well for Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) daughter. Also, Esme showed up wet and hypothermic on The Haunted Star as Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) freaked out. Carly met up with Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) as they remembered last New Year’s Eve, and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) wondered how good a cop he really is. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
GH Spoilers Speculation: Willow Will React This Way To Carly’s Lies
Carly Spencer has always been a giver, but GH spoilers are suggesting her latest good deed may not be as appreciated as she’d like for it to be. Here Carly is, risking her relationship with Drew Cain and Michael Corinthos in order to selflessly keep her secret about Nina Reeves being Willow Tait’s biological mother, and there is a possibility her personal sacrifice might not be greeted with huzzahs and high praise. When Willow finally learns the truth, how will she feel about Carly’s gesture?
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money
Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
