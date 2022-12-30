Read full article on original website
Lawrence woman sent to hospital after crash near Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was sent to a local hospital after she hit a barrier wall on the interstate near Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184.9 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Topeka man arrested after shots fired early New Year’s morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after shots were fired in an apartment early on New Year’s morning. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officials responded to reports of gunfire inside an apartment in the 5300 block of SW 10th Ave.
Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
ATCHISON COUNTY— One person died and three were injured in an accident just after 2a.m. Monday in Atchison County. According to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle driving recklessly at 6th and U.S.59 Highway. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled north on 4th Street.
Topeka man allegedly leads officers on late-night stolen car chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly led officers on an overnight car chase in a stolen SUV. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Jan. 2, that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka, is in custody and faces multiple charges after a police chase late Sunday night. Officials were led from North Topeka to southeast Shawnee Co.
Fire causes estimated $13,000 damage to vacant house Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a fire that caused an estimated $13,000 in damage to a vacant house Tuesday morning in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka. The blaze was reported at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story residence at 718 S.E. 26th. Topeka Fire Department officials said...
Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
Sheriff: Woman found with gunshot wound in rural Kan. ditch
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. First responders found a woman in her 40s in a ditch...
Kansas man critically injured in accidental shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Just after 9:30a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a person who was shot in the 400 block of SE Leland Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Matt Danielson. Officers located a man...
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
Woman found with critical gunshot wound Monday in Miami County, Kansas
Miami County Sheriff's deputies found a woman in a ditch New Year's day with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
3 adults, 2 children hurt in crash Monday night on I-35 in Olathe
One adult suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday night that also injured 3 children and another adult on Interstate 35 at Lone Elm Road.
KC man sent to hospital after speeding Cadillac smashes into concrete wall
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was sent to the hospital after his speeding Cadillac smashed into a concrete wall. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 416.6 on westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
