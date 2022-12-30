ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubai ends 30% tax on alcohol sales, fee for liquor licenses

ROME (AP) — Dubai ended its 30% tax on alcohol sales in the sheikhdom Sunday and made its required liquor licenses free to obtain, ending a long-standing source of revenue for its ruling family to apparently further boost tourism to the emirate. The sudden New Year's Day announcement, made...

