Oil steady after last session's slump as Fed minutes awaited
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Oil prices held their ground on Wednesday after tumbling in the previous session as markets braced for minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.
Dubai ends 30% tax on alcohol sales, fee for liquor licenses
ROME (AP) — Dubai ended its 30% tax on alcohol sales in the sheikhdom Sunday and made its required liquor licenses free to obtain, ending a long-standing source of revenue for its ruling family to apparently further boost tourism to the emirate. The sudden New Year's Day announcement, made...
