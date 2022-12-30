Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman keeps her husband’s legacy alive by becoming a Georgia Bulldog fan
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the players are getting in their final practices before the Peach Bowl this weekend, Georgia and Ohio State fans are making their way to Atlanta! One Georgia woman has become a passionate Bulldog fan as a way to keep her husband’s memory alive.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Nalani West was reported missing from her home in Riverdale Monday afternoon, after not being seen since early that morning. Nalani is described as 5 feet 4...
The Head Of The Chick-Fil-A Foundation Is Leaving To Start His Own Nonprofit
Rodney Bullard, who has served as the head of the Chick-Fil-A Foundation for more than a decade is leaving the organization to start his own nonprofit. Bullard told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that he is leaving his post as the foundation’s executive director and vice president of social responsibility to focus on “a passion of mine.”
Secretary of state makes official call for special election
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office gave official notice Wednesday of a Special Election that will be held on Jan. 31 in Colquitt, Cook, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties for Georgia Senate District 11 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke. A runoff, if needed, would be held on Feb. 28.
New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
2 injured in shootout at KFC in DeKalb
Two people were injured Thursday in a shootout that began inside a KFC in DeKalb County and spilled over into the parking lot, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
Judge ends hearing into rapper Young Thug’s YSL gang indictment after defendant starts feeling sick
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The judge presiding over the YSL gang case and its 21 co-defendants, including rapper Young Thug, ended a hearing early Tuesday after one of the defendants started feeling sick. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the courtroom as the judge conducted a hearing in the...
accesswdun.com
NGHS to reinstate mask requirement for employees, medical staff members
Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday morning plans to reinstate mandatory masking for all employees, staff members and volunteers in the wake of rising COVID-19, flu and RSV cases. A press release from NGHS states the mandate will be reinstated on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for all employees, staff members and...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies
The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
Final day of hearings in YSL case ends with another defendant taking plea deal
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The final day of hearings before the YSL gang trial featuring rap superstar Young Thug and nearly two dozen co-defendants saw another defendant taking a plea deal. Several defendants who took plea deals are heading home as the sweeping YSL RICO indictment heads to trial...
