Steelers Rule Out Tre Norwood, List Two Players Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers will evaluate two players before the Ravens game.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into the weekend with one players ruled out and two others questionable to play in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers released their final injury report, ruling safety Tre Norwood out with a hamstring injury and linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) questionable.

Norwood didn't practice throughout the week after suffering the injury in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers did get Terrell Edmunds back from a hamstring injury.

Jack was limited throughout the week and will enter his third game in a row with the questionable tag. He played last week after having a similar practice week and will once again be a gametime decision.

Ogunjobi was limited on the final day of practice after not practicing throughout the week. He's missed several weeks of practice with the toe injury, but it has not affected his game status.

