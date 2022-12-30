Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
Related
selmasun.com
Mercy Man turns BBQ hobby into soul food business in Selma
If you have ever been to the Dallas County Public Lake just off of Highway 41, you probably had some really good barbecue grilled by Mercy Man. . Now if you want some of that great barbecue, all you have to do is go to King’s B.B.Q. and Soul Food Restaurant at 118 Washington St. in Selma.
selmasun.com
Free glaucoma screening to be held Jan. 19
A free glaucoma screening will be held on Jan. 19 sponsored by Visually Impaired People, Inc. and Primary EyeCare Center. Screenings will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Face masks will be required for entry and no one aside from the patient is allowed in unless they are medically necessary caregivers or minors.
selmasun.com
Sears Home Store set to close after 28 years in Selma
After 28 years in business, Selma’s Sears Home Store is closing. . Owners Jack and Charlotte Ousley said they will be there only as long as it takes to sell everything in the store. . Jack Ousley said he received an email about two weeks ago saying the Sears Home...
alabamanews.net
Everything Must Go at Sears Hometown Store in Selma
Sears Hometown Stores is closing down all of its store locations across the country. And one of the 121 stores that’ll be closing is in Selma. The store closure means people in Selma will have fewer options — to find and buy the kitchen appliances — and yard equipment they need for their homes.
selmasun.com
Volunteers asked to help install free smoke alarms in Ward 7
The Central East chapter of the Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help install more than 600 free smoke alarms in Selma's Ward 7 on Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Red Cross will be working with the Selma Fire Department as part of the "Sound the Alarm" effort to provide smoke alarms for at-risk communities in the country.
selmasun.com
Montgomery local's recipe won at Alabama National Fair cooking competition
A Montgomery local's recipe was among two others that won at a cooking competition sponsored by Alabama Living during the fall Alabama National Fair. According to Alabama News Center the recipes were based on heritage, with the three winners being of Native American, West African and Irish. The competition was titled "What's Your Heritage?".
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Bullock, Macon Co. Until 3:45 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union. Springs, moving northeast at...
alabamanews.net
CODE RED ALERT: Tornado Watch until 5PM
WAKA CBS 8 Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler has declared a CODE RED ALERT for Tuesday into early Wednesday due to the enhanced risk for severe weather over most of the area. A Tornado Watch is now in effect for part of the viewing area until 5PM. Local counties...
selmasun.com
City of Montgomery taking applications for Mayor's Young Professional Council
The City of Montgomery is taking applications for the Mayor's Young Professional Council. "The program was established by Mayor Steven L. Reed in 2020 to enhance young professionals' voices in municipal and regional decision-making," says the city's Facebook page. The council is aimed at Montgomery professionals between 18 and 35...
WSFA
Montgomery man charged in Christmas Day arson
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Samuel Earl Smith is charged with arson first degree. An arrest affidavit indicates around 1 p.m., witnesses reported they smelled a strong odor of...
selmasun.com
Selma under tornado watch until 5 p.m.
A tornado watch is in effect for Selma until 5 p.m. and other counties in the western portion of the Black Belt. According to the U.S. National Weather Service a round is making its way from Mississippi. Communities farther east may be included in the watch throughout the day. Another...
elmoreautauganews.com
CACF Family Wellness and Education Grants Open Today
MONTGOMERY, AL – The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) is now accepting applications for its Family Wellness and Education Grant Cycle. Nonprofit organizations providing programs or projects that address the categories of Family, Food, Medical or Education in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and/or Montgomery counties may apply online only beginning today, January 2, 2023, through Friday, February 10, 2023.
WSFA
Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
WALA-TV FOX10
First responders on scene of ‘industrial’ accident at Montgomery airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Few confirmed details are immediately available, but Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said there was an “unknown industrial-related accident.” She said she had no confirmation of injuries.
WSFA
Water main break to delay return for some MPS students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County area under threat for severe storms Tuesday
Severe storms are possible over the Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County region. Storms Tuesday afternoon have the potential to turn severe due to a cold front pushing through the area. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the timing for severe weather for the Lake Martin area begins around 2...
WSFA
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well it looks like 2023 will start off in a busy way. A mainly quiet day today with mainly cloudy skies and some isolated showers will give way to a much more active day tomorrow... Rain and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and night as a...
selmasun.com
Selma Sun Center Stage: Sheriff Mike Granthum in Alabama Constitutional Carry
At the beginning of the new year, eligible Alabamians will be allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. House Bill 272 (HB272) by State Rep. Shane...
alabamanews.net
Selma Man Killed in Dallas County Crash
A Selma man has been killed in a wreck involving two vehicles in Dallas County. Alabama State Troopers say 63-year-old Clarence King was a passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a car. Investigators say he wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
Comments / 0