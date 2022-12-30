Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
adastraradio.com
KDA Offers Farmers’ Market and Direct-to-Consumer Virtual Workshop Series
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension (KSRE) will offer virtual workshops February 6-10, 2023, to assist farmers’ market vendors and managers, and also for those wanting to sell food products directly to consumers. The workshop series includes five online Lunch and Learn sessions.
BOOR: Women in Farm Program
Kansas State University will host a four-part series on land leasing strategies at 34 locations in Kansas beginning Jan. 18. The series is titled, The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Agriculture Women, though K-State Research and Extension farm economist Robin Reid says the sessions are open to all participants.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Farm Bureau to Honor Tradition, Heritage of Family Farms
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas Farm Bureau is continuing in 2023 its recognition for “Sesquicentennial Farms” in conjunction with its annual “Century Farm” program. The Century Farm program honors Farm Bureau members who own farms of at least 80 acres within the same family for 100 years or more. The Sesquicentennial Farm recognition goes to farms in the same family for at least 150 years.
adastraradio.com
Lending a helping hand to farm families
Risk management guidance is essential for producers. In this episode, eastern Iowa pig farmer Trish Cook explains how their family utilized the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers as they looked to grow their operation. …
Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?
Legislation passed in Kansas drops the state food tax by more than 2% in 2023 and gradually reduces it to zero by 2025. Here's what applies.
New program hopes to grow homeownership in rural Kansas
The Home Loan Guarantee for Rural Kansas is a new initiative from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.
Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday. The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border in early December. The spill — the latest in […] The post Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Three Rebates Of $150 To $700 For Eligible Kansas Residents
Kansas will help the most marginalized groups in its communities. The state plans to give financial support to residents who get excluded by other relief and aid projects. The programs will focus on helping older, disabled, and low-income citizens. The rebates start at $150 and go up to $700. What is the money for and what rules determine eligibility?
KWCH.com
What’s exempt from the reduce state food sales tax rate
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once the calendar moved to Jan. 1, 2023, the state sales tax on food was supposed to drop to 4 percent from where it had been for a while -- 6.5 percent. But that’s not what some shoppers are seeing on their receipts. Local sales...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste nixes public recycling due to illegal dumping
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public recycling bins in Shawnee Co. will be pulled in due to illegal dumping and unrecyclable items, however, some sites will be transformed to accept cardboard only. Shawnee County Solid Waste says on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, that it will no longer provide any single-stream recycling...
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
New laws address taxation, homelessness in Kansas, Missouri at start of 2023
Several new laws took effect the Jan. 1, 2023 in both Kansas and Missouri addressing issues from taxation to homelessness.
adastraradio.com
State Sales Tax on Food at Kansas Grocery Stores Drops to 4 Percent
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – The state sales tax on food at Kansas grocery stores is lower starting Sunday. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that effective January 1st, the Kansas grocery tax drops from 6.5 percent to 4 percent. It’s the first step in a gradual elimination of the sales tax, which is currently scheduled to zero out in 2025.
Kansas seniors need respect, but they also need our care and assistance
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rebecca Lyn Phillips is a published author, speaker and mental health advocate. My mom will turn 76 years old in February. She is the most amazing senior […] The post Kansas seniors need respect, but they also need our care and assistance appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kmuw.org
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
KVOE
KANSAS LEGISLATURE: Schreiber says Emporia State path forward, medical marijuana among discussion points for lawmakers
In a way, you could say Kansas lawmakers are about to begin their regular season. The 2023 legislative session launches Jan. 9, and with that in mind, KVOE began legislative previews with lawmakers representing Lyon County as part of the Morning Show on Monday. Kansas House 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber of Emporia says one topic of lawmaker interest revolves around Emporia State University’s financial situation.
ksal.com
Central Kansas Outdoors (12-31-22)
Bob Roberts talks about the past years hunting and fishing in Kansas and makes some guesses on some prospects for fishing in 2023. Next year we hope to interview various outdoor folks about fishing techniques and prospects for fishing and hunting at various locations.
‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local shoppers are asking for a “Walmart wake up call” after finding out they’ve been overcharged at the checkout. Shoppers at multiple Walmart locations across Topeka have reported finding additional charges on their receipts. After crunching the numbers, it appears that Walmart shoppers are in double trouble. “We got taxed twice,” said […]
Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. […] The post Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kfdi.com
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
Comments / 0