ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Villages Daily Sun

Therapy dogs cruise on Lake Sumter

A team of golden retrievers wagged their tails as they took to the water and were rewarded for all their hard work throughout the year. Surrounded by canine friends and many hands to pet them, the dogs working with the Hearts of Gold Therapy team boarded a boat on Wednesday for a cruise with Lake Sumter Lines on Lake Sumter. The team, which is part of the Mid-Florida Golden Retriever Rescue, consists of specially trained golden retrievers who give back to their communities by providing comfort. They visit assisted living facilities, schools, hospitals and more with the goal of making someone’s day brighter. “People get excited to see our dogs,” said Hearts of Gold Therapy member Toni Stephenson. “It makes everything less stressful for them.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Bobcat caught on surveillance in neighborhood in The Villages

A bobcat was caught on a home surveillance system in a neighborhood in The Villages. The animal, thought to be a bobcat, was captured on surveillance at a home in the Village of Mallory Square. Bobcat sightings are quite common in The Villages. The Florida bobcat is identifiable by its...
THE VILLAGES, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

This Week’s Featured Adoptable Pets

Check out these adorable adoptable pets from the Lake County Animal Shelter, 12280 County Rd 448 in Tavares. For more information on how to start the adoption process, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter or call (352) 343-9688. Tank. 6 year old black and white lab retriever mix. Tank is estimated to be about...
TAVARES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Couple visits every pool in The Villages

Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics

Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Doctors and drivers in The Villages

Two words about emergency rooms and traffic: “An ER doc told me they had a saying around the rooms. If it isn’t a knife sticking out of someone we don’t care much, lol.” I put the LOL in just in case someone thought this might be serious. The point is there are very few things working well in our ERs. I spent four and half hours in extreme pain with appendicitis before I saw a doc. This was eleven at night.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts

Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure

Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida officer accused of battery on woman at party, deputies say: 'Mr. Medina knew better'

DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Florida corrections officer was arrested Tuesday after an argument turned physical at a party with friends in Davenport, according to an affidavit. Eric Medina, 33, of Mascotte, an employee of the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Sumter County, was arrested on a battery charge and taken to the Polk County Jail where he was released after posting bail.
DAVENPORT, FL
villages-news.com

Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes

A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
LEESBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
suncoastnews.com

City’s cemetery needs better care, new board member says

BROOKSVILLE – The dearly departed deserve more respect, Christopher Rhodes says. At the Dec. 19 City Council meeting, he was named to the Cemetery Board to fill an unexpired term due to a resignation. During public comment, he told council members he went on a tour of the cemetery...
BROOKSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy