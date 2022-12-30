Read full article on original website
Will Florida be seeing a rise in gun violence for 2023?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet OwnersTim QLeesburg, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Villages Daily Sun
Therapy dogs cruise on Lake Sumter
A team of golden retrievers wagged their tails as they took to the water and were rewarded for all their hard work throughout the year. Surrounded by canine friends and many hands to pet them, the dogs working with the Hearts of Gold Therapy team boarded a boat on Wednesday for a cruise with Lake Sumter Lines on Lake Sumter. The team, which is part of the Mid-Florida Golden Retriever Rescue, consists of specially trained golden retrievers who give back to their communities by providing comfort. They visit assisted living facilities, schools, hospitals and more with the goal of making someone’s day brighter. “People get excited to see our dogs,” said Hearts of Gold Therapy member Toni Stephenson. “It makes everything less stressful for them.”
villages-news.com
Bobcat caught on surveillance in neighborhood in The Villages
A bobcat was caught on a home surveillance system in a neighborhood in The Villages. The animal, thought to be a bobcat, was captured on surveillance at a home in the Village of Mallory Square. Bobcat sightings are quite common in The Villages. The Florida bobcat is identifiable by its...
Back home: Zephyrhills 13-year-old 'healing well' after medical emergency overseas
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Zephyrhills family returned home after going on a vacation that took every wrong turn. Thirteen-year-old Hailey Combs had an emergency appendectomy in Turks and Caicos but is recovering nicely since returning home. Stephanie Combs and her family decided to take a cruise over the Christmas...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
This Week’s Featured Adoptable Pets
Check out these adorable adoptable pets from the Lake County Animal Shelter, 12280 County Rd 448 in Tavares. For more information on how to start the adoption process, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter or call (352) 343-9688. Tank. 6 year old black and white lab retriever mix. Tank is estimated to be about...
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics
Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
villages-news.com
Doctors and drivers in The Villages
Two words about emergency rooms and traffic: “An ER doc told me they had a saying around the rooms. If it isn’t a knife sticking out of someone we don’t care much, lol.” I put the LOL in just in case someone thought this might be serious. The point is there are very few things working well in our ERs. I spent four and half hours in extreme pain with appendicitis before I saw a doc. This was eleven at night.
villages-news.com
Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts
Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
Community supports Pasco family after daughter's death in traffic crash
Florida Highway Patrol said a van on State Road 54 near Lakepointe Parkway in Odessa failed to stop at a traffic light and crushed the car with the Edwards family inside.
ocala-news.com
Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure
Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
fox35orlando.com
Florida officer accused of battery on woman at party, deputies say: 'Mr. Medina knew better'
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Florida corrections officer was arrested Tuesday after an argument turned physical at a party with friends in Davenport, according to an affidavit. Eric Medina, 33, of Mascotte, an employee of the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Sumter County, was arrested on a battery charge and taken to the Polk County Jail where he was released after posting bail.
villages-news.com
Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes
A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
Bay News 9
Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’
Dog in Santa HatPhoto byDuffy Brook on UnsplashonUnsplash. In the midst of the season of good will, one of North Florida's animal rescue centers is trying to find homes for 12 of its longest-standing canine residents, it was reported on December 28.
suncoastnews.com
City’s cemetery needs better care, new board member says
BROOKSVILLE – The dearly departed deserve more respect, Christopher Rhodes says. At the Dec. 19 City Council meeting, he was named to the Cemetery Board to fill an unexpired term due to a resignation. During public comment, he told council members he went on a tour of the cemetery...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ross, Ulta, Five Below & Petsmart commit to new Lecanto plaza
Get ready for even more stores at what is fast becoming the commercial hub of Citrus County. Ross Dress for Less will anchor the new Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza, to be built in the open grass area fronting County Road 491 in front of Walmart.
1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck in Tampa, FHP says
A Land O'Lakes man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Bearss Avenue and Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
villages-news.com
The Villages provides information about New Year’s holiday trash collection
The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the New Year’s holiday:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. Community...
Citrus County Chronicle
Academy of Environmental Science needs structural repairs to stay open next school year
Every once in a while you hear of a beloved community structure in danger of closing or being torn down and how everyone bands together to save it. That happened in Citrus County with the Historic Hernando School, the Homosassa water tower, and the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
