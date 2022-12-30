Read full article on original website
Driver killed after semi strikes ditch embankment in Saline County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A driver was killed after a semi crossed the north and southbound lanes of Old 81/K-143 and left the east edge of the road, vaulting and coming to rest after striking a bridge embankment. The crash happened at around 9:15 Monday night in Saline County. The...
California frozen meat truck driver dies in accident near Salina
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from California was pronounced dead after his semi-truck filled with frozen meat ran off a highway near Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 143 at Old 81 Highway - north of Salina - with reports of a fatal crash.
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
Kansas woman, infant dead after crash with semitruck on New Year’s Day, KHP says
Kansas Highway Patrol say the woman’s car may have broken down on U.S. 54.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Salina Man Taken Into Custody.
On December 31st Salina Police officers took a stolen vehicle report from Garrett Graves, 23, Lakefield KS. Graves reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Russell’s Family Restaurant at 671 Westport Blvd. He had left his blue 2013 Ford F-150 at Russell’s while he was out of town at a job. Inside the truck was a Remington 870 Shotgun valued at $800, and 55 Waterfowl Water Decoys valued at $400. The truck was valued at $8,500 according to Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department.
Driver frees himself after SUV flips into Salina creek
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver in Salina was able to free himself from his water-logged car after it flipped into a local creek. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to Gypsum Valley Rd. - south of Schilling or near Gypsum Creek in Salina - with reports of an injury crash.
Salina man arrested after allegedly hitting patrol car, driving on wrong side
A Salina man faces requested charges after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the street and backed his vehicle into a police patrol vehicle Saturday morning. Officers were sent to the area of S. Ohio Street and E. Cloud Street at approximately 6:50 a.m. Saturday for the report of a Mercury passenger car driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the 1600 block of S. Ohio Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The reporting party told police that when the Mercury turned into a parking lot on the east side of the street, it went over the curb and almost hit another vehicle. The Mercury then went northbound on S. Ohio Street.
Cheney Woman, Infant Killed in New Year’s Day Crash East of Greensburg
KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. – A Cheney woman and an infant were killed when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on New Year’s Day east of Greensburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol Reports that a Kia Soul, driven by Adrienne R. Deal, 40, of Cheney, was parked in the eastbound lane of US 54 with its lights off. Officers believe the vehicle was possibly disabled.
Man injured after overnight standoff in northwest Wichita
A man was barricaded inside a home with a child. Police were eventually able to get the man out of the residence after many hours of negotiations. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Adair, Tyra Lynn; 22; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Brown,...
Two hurt in north Wichita shooting
Wichita Police say it happened near Meridian and Keywest Street, where two people were shot at a party. They were transported to the hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Snowfall totals: as much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
Woman says Wichita officers laughed about her daughter
A mother says Wichita police laughed at her when she asked about her teenage daughter, who was arrested at a skating rink on New Year's Eve.
Baby Miles First to be Born in New Year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that Miles Grissom was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC). Baby Miles was born to parents Kelsey and Haley and Grissom of Nickerson shortly before 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
A shooting in Wichita sends two to the hospital on New Year's Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday after a shooting near Meridian and Keywest. Wichita Dispatch has confirmed there was a shooting Saturday night around 11 p.m. that sent two people to the hospital with critical injuries. The identities of the two who were shot...
Chief: Wichita cop on desk duty while fight with teens at roller rink is investigated
A portion of the altercation has been circulating on social media following the incident Saturday evening.
Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Wichita Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call just after midnight Sunday. Officials said a 22-year-old woman reported being attacked by a 22-year-old man and then left with their nine-month-old child. That led police to the house on the 2200 block of N....
Solomon man lands in jail after alleged threat to stab people
A Solomon man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to stab people at a Saline County gentlemen's club. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were called to the Shady Lady Gentlemen's Club, 1540 W. Old Highway 40, at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, for the report of a man who refused to leave and had threatened to stab other people in the club.
Community members call for termination of Wichita police officer over skating rink altercation
Wichita community leaders are calling for an officer to be fired following an altercation involving two teens on New Year's Eve at Roller City skating rink in southwest Wichita.
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
