WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
theblock.co
Bitcoin developer claims loss of $3.3 million after PGP exploit
Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr said his bitcoin was hacked after a PGP exploit. Dashjr’s wallet had four outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC. Bitcoin core developer Luke Dashjr claimed his wallet was hacked due to a Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) key compromise. Dashjr's wallet had multiple outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC — with an estimated loss of assets worth $3.3 million at current market prices.
Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan
With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
Good News For FTX Customers: The Bahamas Seized $3.5 billion in Assets
This is news that will no doubt please the customers and creditors of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. The authorities of the Bahamas, where the disgraced former emperor of the crypto space lived and where FTX was headquartered, have just announced that they have seized significant assets from the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
wealthinsidermag.com
The Margin: Almost 80% of Americans think the U.S. will experience great economic difficulty in 2023
A new year is often a time when people think about making positive changes in their lives, but it turns out Americans are not feeling great about 2023. This is particularly true about the economy. According to a new poll from Gallup, 79% of Americans think 2023 will be full...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal lawsuit against the EPA in Gold King mine disaster moving forward
A federal court case against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by a Colorado landowner whose property includes the Gold King mine near Silverton can proceed, federal Judge Armando O. Bonilla ruled. Bonilla tossed the EPA's motion to dismiss, meaning the landowner's case alleging the EPA improperly took his land without...
Biden admin quietly reinstates 'overreaching' EPA rule potentially regulating 'puddles and ditches'
New regulations and definitions of water bodies in the U.S. have some worried the Biden administration could regulate puddles and ditches used by farmers.
Argentina president rejects Supreme Court ruling, sparking backlash
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's leftist President Alberto Fernandez has sparked a battle with the country's top court and something of a legal crisis after he said he would reject a ruling it made to give a larger proportion of state funds to the city of Buenos Aires.
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Moving Alameda-Linked Funds: ‘None of These Are Me’
After a series of mysterious transfers and token swaps this week from wallets linked to Alameda Research, the trading firm that collapsed in November alongside sister company FTX, founder Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter to deny his role in the transactions. “None of these are me,” Bankman-Fried tweeted today, linking...
Manchin slams Treasury Department for delay on electric vehicle tax credits
Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin on Thursday slammed the Treasury Department over its decision to delay its rules on tax credits for electric vehicles.
Gov. Little Praises Supreme Court Decision to Keep Title 42 in Place
BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little released a statement on Wednesday addressing the announcement this week that the U.S. Supreme Court decided to keep Title 42, a key policy to secure the U.S. - Mexico border, in effect temporarily. "Fentanyl is the deadliest drug our communities have ever faced, and...
‘Black America’s Attorney General’ Ben Crump on 25 years of fighting racial injustice
For 25 years, ‘Black America’s attorney general’ Ben Crump has been fighting against racial injustice.Many know him as the lawyer who represented the family of George Floyd, who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in 2020. But his clientele includes the relatives of many other high-profile cases in the US, from Trayvon Martin, the teenager shot dead by a neighbourhood watch coordinator in 2012, to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker killed by police in her own home. Jacob Blake, Randy Cox and Patrick Lyoya are just a few of the other victims, either injured or...
CBS News
Border towns struggle to house influx of migrants following Supreme Court decision on Title 42
Officials in El Paso, Texas, are working to build temporary housing for an influx of migrants. Several cities along the U.S.-Mexico border have declared a state of emergency following the Supreme Court's decision to indefinitely uphold the Title 42 immigration policy. CBS News producer Elizabeth Campbell reports from El Paso.
Biden expands Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants (migrants), which doesn’t require Congress
The TPS program protects immigrants from deportation for 18-month periods, based on their home country's conditions if unsafe, and also allows them to work legally in the U.S. during that time. President Biden has determined which countries are eligible for the program, bypassing Congress per his authority, according to the Pew Research Center (PRC).
Biden Plans on Making it Easier to Pass the Test to Become a US Citizen
The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service (USCIS), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans on making it easier to pass the "naturalization" test to become a U.S. citizen.
theblock.co
Bankman-Fried asks for co-signers of $250 million bond to remain anonymous
Bankman-Fried’s lawyers ask for names to be hidden of two co-signers citing harassment concerns. The former FTX CEO will hear charges against him and enter a plea of guilty or not guilty today. Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers asked for the identities of two guarantors of his $250 million bond to...
Supreme Court blocks White House, keeps Trump-era border controls in place
In a 5-4 vote on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the pandemic-era border restriction Title 42 can temporarily remain in place as it considers legal challenges brought by Republican-led states, CNN reports. The controversial policy, which is a public health measure and allows U.S. border agents to turn away asylum seekers at the border in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has been a target of the Biden administration, which moved to end it in 2021 in order to return to regular immigration policies. Critics have expressed concern about the ability of the government to manage the influx of migrants that would follow the lifting of Title 42, while Justice Neil Gorsuch argued in his dissent that "the current border crisis is not a COVID crisis. And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency."
What to Watch: Down South, Textile Towns Reinvent Themselves
It’s time to revisit the Carolinas. What were once storied textile towns in the southern U.S. are now material makers, broadening upon bio-based materials for fashion and more. And with a growing cluster of ethical manufacturers down south, Carolinians can once again wear their maker status with pride.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “It’s an exciting time for our industry as companies like Walmart focus on bringing some of their supply chain back to the U.S. and the region,” said Eddie Ingle, chief executive officer of Unifi and maker of Repreve...
foodsafetynews.com
New ‘Waters of the United States’ rule rushed out ahead of SCOTUS ruling in Sackett v. EPA
The EPA and the Army, the federal agencies involved in the Clean Water Act, handed down new definitive language for “water of the United States” (WOTUS) in the form of an administrative rule on the final business day of 2022. By doing so, EPA and the Army jumped...
