Delaware State

WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
theblock.co

Bitcoin developer claims loss of $3.3 million after PGP exploit

Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr said his bitcoin was hacked after a PGP exploit. Dashjr’s wallet had four outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC. Bitcoin core developer Luke Dashjr claimed his wallet was hacked due to a Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) key compromise. Dashjr's wallet had multiple outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC — with an estimated loss of assets worth $3.3 million at current market prices.
New York Post

Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan

With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
coloradopolitics.com

Federal lawsuit against the EPA in Gold King mine disaster moving forward

A federal court case against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by a Colorado landowner whose property includes the Gold King mine near Silverton can proceed, federal Judge Armando O. Bonilla ruled. Bonilla tossed the EPA's motion to dismiss, meaning the landowner's case alleging the EPA improperly took his land without...
SILVERTON, CO
Reuters

Argentina president rejects Supreme Court ruling, sparking backlash

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's leftist President Alberto Fernandez has sparked a battle with the country's top court and something of a legal crisis after he said he would reject a ruling it made to give a larger proportion of state funds to the city of Buenos Aires.
decrypt.co

Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Moving Alameda-Linked Funds: ‘None of These Are Me’

After a series of mysterious transfers and token swaps this week from wallets linked to Alameda Research, the trading firm that collapsed in November alongside sister company FTX, founder Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter to deny his role in the transactions. “None of these are me,” Bankman-Fried tweeted today, linking...
The Independent

‘Black America’s Attorney General’ Ben Crump on 25 years of fighting racial injustice

For 25 years, ‘Black America’s attorney general’ Ben Crump has been fighting against racial injustice.Many know him as the lawyer who represented the family of George Floyd, who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in 2020. But his clientele includes the relatives of many other high-profile cases in the US, from Trayvon Martin, the teenager shot dead by a neighbourhood watch coordinator in 2012, to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker killed by police in her own home. Jacob Blake, Randy Cox and Patrick Lyoya are just a few of the other victims, either injured or...
MISSOURI STATE
theblock.co

Bankman-Fried asks for co-signers of $250 million bond to remain anonymous

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers ask for names to be hidden of two co-signers citing harassment concerns. The former FTX CEO will hear charges against him and enter a plea of guilty or not guilty today. Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers asked for the identities of two guarantors of his $250 million bond to...
The Week

Supreme Court blocks White House, keeps Trump-era border controls in place

In a 5-4 vote on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the pandemic-era border restriction Title 42 can temporarily remain in place as it considers legal challenges brought by Republican-led states, CNN reports. The controversial policy, which is a public health measure and allows U.S. border agents to turn away asylum seekers at the border in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has been a target of the Biden administration, which moved to end it in 2021 in order to return to regular immigration policies. Critics have expressed concern about the ability of the government to manage the influx of migrants that would follow the lifting of Title 42, while Justice Neil Gorsuch argued in his dissent that "the current border crisis is not a COVID crisis. And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency."
WWD

What to Watch: Down South, Textile Towns Reinvent Themselves

It’s time to revisit the Carolinas. What were once storied textile towns in the southern U.S. are now material makers, broadening upon bio-based materials for fashion and more. And with a growing cluster of ethical manufacturers down south, Carolinians can once again wear their maker status with pride.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “It’s an exciting time for our industry as companies like Walmart focus on bringing some of their supply chain back to the U.S. and the region,” said Eddie Ingle, chief executive officer of Unifi and maker of Repreve...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

