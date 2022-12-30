ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho suspect appears in court, waives extradition

(NewsNation) — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday where he waived extradition. Alleged killer Bryan Kohberger, 28, told the judge he is not on any medication that would impact his making the decision. He is expected to be sent to Idaho within 10 days.
Former friend: Accused Idaho killer was bullied as teen

(NewsNation) — After the arrest of suspected Idaho college killer Bryan Kohberger, a lot of personal information about him has emerged on social media. A TikTok post from one user who says she knew him in middle and high school specifically grabbed a lot of attention. As she scrubbed...
Classmate: Accused Idaho killer got ‘chatty’ after students’ deaths

(NewsNation) — A classmate who knew the alleged Idaho killer said Bryan Kohberger’s behavior changed noticeably in the days after the deaths of the four college students. In an exclusive, 22-minute interview with NewsNation, graduate student Benjamin Roberts said he remembered Kohberger as typically being stressed and exhausted.
Suspect arrested in brutal murders of 4 University of Idaho students

A suspect has been arrested for the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students, authorities said Friday. Word of the arrest came more than six weeks after roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death in their home in Moscow, Idaho, along with fellow student Ethan Chapin.
‘Detached’ Suspect in Idaho Murders Studied Under Famed Criminologist

The 28-year-old grad student charged with killing four University of Idaho students in their sleep undertook a research project that asked ex-cons to map out how they committed their crimes and took courses by the famed forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland, whose 68 books include How to Catch a Killer, The Psychology of Death Investigations, and The Mind of a Murderer.Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry confirmed at a Friday afternoon press conference that Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested that morning on a warrant for the first-degree murders of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend...
Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to college killings

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are live with a press conference to provide an update after a man was placed into custody in PA in connection to a homicide involving four University of Idaho students. Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to …. MONROE...
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
