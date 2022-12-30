ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claypool, IN

inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 300 block East Camp Mack Road, Milford. Officers investigated a report of an animal bite. 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Main Street, Atwood. Charlene K. Marshall reported the theft of...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Honeycutt Arrested After Pursuit Ends With Vehicle Hitting Home

SILVER LAKE — A Silver Lake man faces multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit ended with a vehicle hitting a vacant home. Jason Conrad Honeycutt, 41, 816 N. Roosevelt St., Silver Lake, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; resisting law enforcement and sentence enhancement possession of paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors; failure to stop after an accident, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving, both class C misdemeanors.
SILVER LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

1 Transported After 3-Vehicle Wreck Near Etna Green

ETNA GREEN — One person was transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck near Etna Green on Tuesday, Jan. 3. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. at West Old Road 30 and CR 875W, east of Etna Green. According to Mentone Deputy Marshal Jacob Bill, one of the...
ETNA GREEN, IN
max983.net

Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon

Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
BOURBON, IN
WNDU

17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rogers Sentenced After Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident

ROCHESTER — An Akron man received a 9 1/2-year sentence after a hit-and-run vehicle accident resulting in the death of Brelynna “Bre” Felix, a 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Gage Martin Rogers, 27, 1690 S. SR 19, Akron, was charged with failure to remain at the...
AKRON, IN
wfft.com

1 dead in early New Year's Day accident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an early crash on New Year's Day. According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers arrived to the area of 2500 Westbrook drive regarding a vehicle accident with a single passenger car engulfed in flames. Preliminary investigations...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sanchez Patino Arrested After Fleeing From Officers

WARSAW — A Warsaw teenager was arrested after allegedly fleeing from officers at speeds over 150 miles per hour. Osbaldo Sanchez Patino, 19, 1604 Dot St., Warsaw, is charged with resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor. On Dec. 18, a Warsaw...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

One dead in New Year’s Day crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash on New Year’s Day that left a man dead. Police responded to the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive near Vesey Park around 3 a.m. Police were advised a car was on fire. When officers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Edwardsburg man, 18, killed in collision on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway

An Edwardsburg man was killed in a collision that happened on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The initial investigation shows that a 57-year-old Edwardsburg man stopped his vehicle, halfway on the shoulder of the roadway and halfway in the southbound lane, to strap an appliance on top of their vehicle.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
inkfreenews.com

Homeowner Injured When Car Hits House

PALESTINE — A homeowner and occupants of a vehicle were taken to a local hospital following an accident Saturday, Dec. 31. The accident occurred on CR 600W. Seward Township-Burket Fire Department responded along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Man dies in New Year's Day fiery Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is dead after a fiery crash just north of downtown early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police found a flaming car around 3:00 a.m. on the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive. They say the driver was heading north when he crashed into an unoccupied...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Wabash City Police Officer Long retires

WABASH, IN- The Wabash City Police Department announces the retirement of Officer Larry Long Jr. Larry joined the Wabash City Police Department January 17, 2003. Officer Long graduated the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in class 03-156. During Officer Long’s career, he has worked all three shifts. Officer Long completed hundreds of hours of training such as IDACS/NCIC, Datamaster, Drug Interdiction, Policing the Teen Brain, Autism Awareness, Domestic Violence, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Firearms, and Taser. Officer Long has helped train over twenty new officers in his career. The Wabash City Police thank Officer Long for his twenty years of service to the citizens of Wabash.
WABASH, IN
abc57.com

18-year-old killed in New Year's Eve Crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- Cass County officials are investigating a New Year’s Eve car crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his Deputies responded to the fatal crash on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday evening. Authorities said 57-year-old...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wtvbam.com

Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder

STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
STURGIS, MI
inkfreenews.com

Williamson Arrested In Winona Lake Stabbing Incident

WINONA LAKE — A Winona Lake man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck. Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, 2609 Wildwood Lane, Winona Lake, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WINONA LAKE, IN

