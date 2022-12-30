Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 300 block East Camp Mack Road, Milford. Officers investigated a report of an animal bite. 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Main Street, Atwood. Charlene K. Marshall reported the theft of...
inkfreenews.com
Honeycutt Arrested After Pursuit Ends With Vehicle Hitting Home
SILVER LAKE — A Silver Lake man faces multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit ended with a vehicle hitting a vacant home. Jason Conrad Honeycutt, 41, 816 N. Roosevelt St., Silver Lake, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; resisting law enforcement and sentence enhancement possession of paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors; failure to stop after an accident, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving, both class C misdemeanors.
inkfreenews.com
1 Transported After 3-Vehicle Wreck Near Etna Green
ETNA GREEN — One person was transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck near Etna Green on Tuesday, Jan. 3. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. at West Old Road 30 and CR 875W, east of Etna Green. According to Mentone Deputy Marshal Jacob Bill, one of the...
max983.net
Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon
Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
inkfreenews.com
Rogers Sentenced After Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident
ROCHESTER — An Akron man received a 9 1/2-year sentence after a hit-and-run vehicle accident resulting in the death of Brelynna “Bre” Felix, a 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Gage Martin Rogers, 27, 1690 S. SR 19, Akron, was charged with failure to remain at the...
Car crashes into Waynedale church
A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.
wfft.com
1 dead in early New Year's Day accident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an early crash on New Year's Day. According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers arrived to the area of 2500 Westbrook drive regarding a vehicle accident with a single passenger car engulfed in flames. Preliminary investigations...
inkfreenews.com
Sanchez Patino Arrested After Fleeing From Officers
WARSAW — A Warsaw teenager was arrested after allegedly fleeing from officers at speeds over 150 miles per hour. Osbaldo Sanchez Patino, 19, 1604 Dot St., Warsaw, is charged with resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor. On Dec. 18, a Warsaw...
WANE-TV
One dead in New Year’s Day crash in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash on New Year’s Day that left a man dead. Police responded to the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive near Vesey Park around 3 a.m. Police were advised a car was on fire. When officers...
95.3 MNC
Edwardsburg man, 18, killed in collision on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway
An Edwardsburg man was killed in a collision that happened on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The initial investigation shows that a 57-year-old Edwardsburg man stopped his vehicle, halfway on the shoulder of the roadway and halfway in the southbound lane, to strap an appliance on top of their vehicle.
inkfreenews.com
Homeowner Injured When Car Hits House
PALESTINE — A homeowner and occupants of a vehicle were taken to a local hospital following an accident Saturday, Dec. 31. The accident occurred on CR 600W. Seward Township-Burket Fire Department responded along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available.
wfft.com
Man dies in New Year's Day fiery Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is dead after a fiery crash just north of downtown early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police found a flaming car around 3:00 a.m. on the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive. They say the driver was heading north when he crashed into an unoccupied...
Michigan man fatally struck by car while trying to strap appliance on vehicle
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man was fatally struck by a car while he helped strap an appliance onto a vehicle on the side of the road, authorities said. Trevor Kyle Nelson, 18, of Edwardsburg, died when he was struck by a vehicle in LaGrange Township, MLive.com reported.
Your News Local
Wabash City Police Officer Long retires
WABASH, IN- The Wabash City Police Department announces the retirement of Officer Larry Long Jr. Larry joined the Wabash City Police Department January 17, 2003. Officer Long graduated the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in class 03-156. During Officer Long’s career, he has worked all three shifts. Officer Long completed hundreds of hours of training such as IDACS/NCIC, Datamaster, Drug Interdiction, Policing the Teen Brain, Autism Awareness, Domestic Violence, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Firearms, and Taser. Officer Long has helped train over twenty new officers in his career. The Wabash City Police thank Officer Long for his twenty years of service to the citizens of Wabash.
95.3 MNC
One person hurt in shooting along Lincoln Way West in South Bend
The South Bend Police Department Violent Crimes unit is investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s west side. Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, to the the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West on the report of shots fired. They arrived to find one...
abc57.com
18-year-old killed in New Year's Eve Crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- Cass County officials are investigating a New Year’s Eve car crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his Deputies responded to the fatal crash on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday evening. Authorities said 57-year-old...
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
wtvbam.com
Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
inkfreenews.com
Williamson Arrested In Winona Lake Stabbing Incident
WINONA LAKE — A Winona Lake man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck. Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, 2609 Wildwood Lane, Winona Lake, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
