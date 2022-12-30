Read full article on original website
Baby Miles First to be Born in New Year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that Miles Grissom was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC). Baby Miles was born to parents Kelsey and Haley and Grissom of Nickerson shortly before 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
American Hospital Association Honors McPherson Hospital for 100 Years of Service
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The American Hospital Association (AHA) announced that it has honored McPherson Hospital in appreciation for the hospital’s 100 years of participation and leadership in the AHA. While the AHA was founded in 1898, the first year of admitting institutional members was 1919. Built as McPherson...
McPherson Housing Coalition Sets Date for Annual Brush Up Mac
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Housing Coalition (MHC) has set the date for the annual Brush Up Mac service project. This one-day event will kick off on Saturday April 29th, 2023 and with the help of 300 + community volunteers; MHC will help “Brush up” single family homes for those who need assistance.
Stage 9 Hutch Announces Audition Dates for Upcoming Production
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Stage 9 Hutch has announced the audition date for its next production. Auditions for ‘Barefoot in the Park’ will be held on two dates in January. The cast will be made up of four individuals. Audition dates are Saturday, Jan. 7th, from 10 am. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 10th, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Stage 9, 9 S. Main St. in Hutchinson.
Seniors grapple with transportation needs
When Sigrid Trombley needed rides to medical appointments, she posted an appeal on Facebook. Friends came through, but she’d like to find a reasonably priced, reliable transportation service so as not to burden others. Diane McCartney was looking for the same thing when she sought an Uber reservation for...
Rosemary Jo Jordan
Rosemary Jo Jordan, 79, of Little River, Kansas, passed away January 1, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. She was born July 21, 1943, in Wichita, the daughter of Perry F. Jr. and Helen P. Wittmann Harris. Rosemary has resided in Wichita since 2016, formerly of Little River. She graduated from Wichita East High School with the class of 1961 and attended both Emporia State University and Hutchinson Community College. Rosemary was a housewife, paraprofessional at Windom Elementary School for 15 years, and farm manager for her and Don’s farm. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Little River, and attended Abundant Life in Hutchinson, Kansas. Rosemary was a lover of all people, as much as a lover of Jesus. She loved the Lord, loved his Word, and lived it out in every facet of her life. Regardless of the challenges which stood in her or her family’s way, she put the Lord first. Her children, grandchildren, friends, and acquaintances would attest to her agape, unconditional love and compassion. The legacy of Rosemary Jordan will forever be known as one that always put others first, loved hard, and forgave fast. On August 25, 1962, Rosemary was united in marriage with Donald Arthur “Don” Jordan in Wichita. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2008. She is also preceded in death by her parents. Rosemary is survived by her four children, Donna Jo Hunsinger and husband Brent of Wichita, KS, Phillip Jordan and wife Sarah of Wichita, KS, Mindy Turner and husband Mark of Enterprise, AL, and Kinsley Jordan and wife Brooke of Enid, OK, and; two brothers, Perry F. Harris III and wife Claire of Wichita, KS, and Stephen Harris of Colombia, MO; four sisters, Carol Coats and husband Rich of Post Falls, ID, Helen Harris and wife Sue Benbrook of St. Charles, IL, Mary Ellen “Dolly” of Blue Springs, MO, and Barbara Murray of Valley Center, KS; nine grandchildren, Hannah Base and husband Derek, Hillary Hicks and husband Blake, Holden Hunsinger, Slate Jordan, Landry Jordan, Lake Jordan, Hadley Jordan, Jordan Turner, and Kaden Jordan; and five great-grandchildren Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, Little River. Burial will follow at the Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 3:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Reeds Cove Health & Rehabilitation (to be used for chapel services and supplies) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Fair GM: Process continues on Bison Arena
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."
Piros de Carvalho moving, stepping down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
Mowery Clinic welcomes allergist
Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, allergy and immunology, has joined the Mowery Clinic staff. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street in Salina. “When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city...
Restaurant inspections: Rodents in cookies, mislabeled sushi fish, cockroaches in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Adair, Tyra Lynn; 22; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Brown,...
Brittany Rae (Magby) Logan
Brittany Rae Logan, 31, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away December 30, 2022, at her home. She was born January 30, 1991, in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Gary D. and Susan R. Johns Magby. Brittany has resided in Lyons since 2019, formerly of Hutchinson, Kansas. She graduated from Pretty Prairie High School, Pretty Prairie, Kansas, with the class of 2009. She was a housewife. Brittany also wrote articles for the Hutchinson News. On May 20, 2022, Brittany was united in marriage with Chris Logan in Lyons. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her two daughters, Chloe Rae and Anna Mae Logan both of Lyons, KS; parents, Gary and Susan Magby of Hutchinson, KS; paternal grandmother, Janice Magby of Hutchinson, KS; maternal grandparents, W.H. and Dorothy Johns of Hutchinson, KS, and Shirley and Eugene McColm of Wichita, KS; half-sister, Sylvia Mileg of Nebraska; mother and father in-law, Cynthia and Max Morales of Lyons, KS; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Brittany is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joe Magby. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Randy Hoskinson officiating. Memorials may be given to Donor’s Choice in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Sedgwick County Zoo loses orangutan
Sedgwick County Zoo loses orangutan
Woman says Wichita officers laughed about her daughter
A mother says Wichita police laughed at her when she asked about her teenage daughter, who was arrested at a skating rink on New Year's Eve.
Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
Two restaurants, Jax Restaurant and Big Arbor, have both closed
After a little over two years in business, Jax Restaurant and Bar has closed. They were located inside the Cambridge Market space at 9719 E. 21st St. Many people may be familiar with Greystone, which used to be in the space starting in 2015. But a couple of years ago, owners closed down Greystone and basically retooled and rebranded it to Jax.
Donald Warren “Don” Klein
Donald Warren “Don” Klein, 85, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away December 31, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas. He was born September 4, 1937, in Clay Center, Kansas, the son of Howard W. and Lomeda J. Walker Klein. Don has resided in Sterling since 1977, formerly of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Atlanta Beach, Florida. He graduated from Clay Center High School with the class of 1955. Don served in the United States Navy from March 21, 1955 until his honorable discharge on November 1, 1974, attaining the rank of Machinist Mate Chief Petty Officer. He was owner and operator of Klein Key and Security for 38 years, Sterling Police Officer for 8 years and Rice County EMT for 8 years. Don was a member of the Sterling United Methodist Church; and member, past Commander and past District Commander of Sterling American Legion Post #128. He enjoyed cooking for Burger Night at the Sterling American Legion on Monday nights, carpentry, and tinkering with locks and safes. Don loved building Navy battle ships out of wood and attending Navy ship reunions. On December 18, 1958, Don was united in marriage with Sarah Wright in Clay Center, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four children, Shelly Newman and husband Kevin of Pratt, KS, Brian Klein and wife Chris of Springfield, MO, Tracy Dickinson of Lyons, KS, and Greg Klein and wife Kristi of Sterling, KS; sister, Donnis Snyder of Marion, KS; and nephew, Chuck Baxter of Beggs, OK; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Don is preceded in death by his parents; and one great-grandson. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Pastor Rob Bolton and Pastor Chuck Baxter officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas, with military honors. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the Sterling American Legion Post #128 in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Snowfall totals: as much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
Community members call for termination of Wichita police officer over skating rink altercation
Wichita community leaders are calling for an officer to be fired following an altercation involving two teens on New Year's Eve at Roller City skating rink in southwest Wichita.
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
