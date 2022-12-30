Read full article on original website
kmuw.org
This database upholds policing ethics. But not all forces in Kansas use it.
The woman was going through a rough time and was worried when she went to the Gardner Police Station in 2020. After recently reporting being beaten by her husband, she was now afraid he may have hidden a GPS tracker on her car. The police officer, whom she had never...
WIBW
$374 million in COVID funds approved to head to Kansas communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been approved to head to communities around the Sunflower State to aid recovery efforts. The Kansas Governor’s Office indicates that the State Finance Council has approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives.
Wichita Eagle
Robert Stephan, former longtime Kansas attorney general, dies at 89
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, a Wichita native of Lebanese descent who held office for 16 years and championed victims’ rights but also dealt with legal troubles of his own, has died. He was 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother Don Stephan said Tuesday morning. Stephan, a Republican,...
In 2022, Kansas Reflector staffers covered shocking upsets and indispensable public policy
I’m pretty sure that 2022 took the usual 365 days. Yet it felt like several callithumpian years packed into one. We started by fighting a monstrous COVID-19 hangover, with the omicron variant tearing through Kansas and the Statehouse. We endured a nasty legislative session, along with redistricting and a subsequent court battle. But that was […] The post In 2022, Kansas Reflector staffers covered shocking upsets and indispensable public policy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Kansas joins Ohio fight against railroad crossing blockage safety hazards
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has signed onto a brief with Ohio which intends to fight safety hazards created by blocked railroad crossings. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says as one of his last moves in office, he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a petition from Ohio for writ of certiorari in a case that could give states the jurisdiction to regulate railroad traffic and improve public safety - especially at blocked crossings.
WIBW
$2 million available to help construction of new homes in rural Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $2 million is available to help residents construct, renovate or buy a new home in rural Kansas. The Kansas Housing Resource Commission says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it just got easier to purchase a home in Kansas with a new initiative it has launched. It said the Home Loan Guarantee for Rural Kansas will aid existing and prospective homeowners in rural counties finance home loans for land and building purchases renovations or new construction costs.
KMBC.com
State food tax cut now in effect in Kansas
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — If you live in Kansas, there’s something to look forward to in 2023. Your grocery bill is coming down. A state food sales tax cut is now in effect. Governor Laura Kelly made a strong push for the cut in 2022. As of New...
theactiveage.com
‘Stories Behind the Stars’ honor fallen Kansas soldiers
A Wichita man is looking for a few good volunteers to tell the stories of U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas who died during World War II. “Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recognition,” Doug Rupe said. Rupe is Kansas coordinator for...
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
kmuw.org
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
adastraradio.com
State Sales Tax on Food at Kansas Grocery Stores Drops to 4 Percent
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – The state sales tax on food at Kansas grocery stores is lower starting Sunday. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that effective January 1st, the Kansas grocery tax drops from 6.5 percent to 4 percent. It’s the first step in a gradual elimination of the sales tax, which is currently scheduled to zero out in 2025.
fourstateshomepage.com
A new year means new laws in Kansas
KANSAS — As we start another year, some states are also putting new laws into effect. There are four new laws for the state of Kansas. The first is the insurance licensure of pharmacy benefits managers bill. Starting today, a person cannot do business in Kansas without a valid license.
KVOE
KANSAS LEGISLATURE: Schreiber says Emporia State path forward, medical marijuana among discussion points for lawmakers
In a way, you could say Kansas lawmakers are about to begin their regular season. The 2023 legislative session launches Jan. 9, and with that in mind, KVOE began legislative previews with lawmakers representing Lyon County as part of the Morning Show on Monday. Kansas House 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber of Emporia says one topic of lawmaker interest revolves around Emporia State University’s financial situation.
okcfox.com
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
kbsi23.com
Severe threat for Monday, January 2-3, 2023
A level 3 Enhanced Risk (dark brown) is in place for SE Missouri and western Tennessee for storms tonight. We are on the very northern edge of this threat. Our entire area is in a Level 1 Marginal Risk (green), Level 2 Slight Risk (yellow), or the Level 3 Enhanced Risk (brown). Overall, the further north you go, the less of a chance you have at seeing severe weather. Further south will have the higher severe potential.
