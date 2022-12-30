You have to wonder what exactly the New York Mets are worried about in their ongoing negotiations with Carlos Correa. The New York Mets knew, before they placed a phone call to Scott Boras, that Carlos Correa has surpassed 130 games three times in his eight-year career. At best, they knew that signing a guy with that history to a contract that runs beyond his 40th birthday was a serious risk. At worst, they figured the upside of an infield with Correa and Francisco Lindor for the next decade was worth the risk of Correa not being healthy for a large chunk of time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO