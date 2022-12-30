ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

HGTV Star Christina Hall Reveals Measures She's Taking To Stay 'Strong & Healthy' After Lead Poisoning

By Stephanie Kaplan
 4 days ago
mega

Christina Hall is taking the right steps to ensure her body is in fighting form after battling mercury and lead poisoning . One week after the HGTV star shared her diagnosis with fans, the mom-of-three uploaded photos to her Instagram Story that showed she and husband Josh Hall were receiving IVs at a clinic.

@thechristinahall/instagram

"Getting ready to start the new years [sic] strong and healthy," the California native wrote alongside the photo, following up with snaps from their individual sessions in a hyperbaric chamber. In the blonde beauty's selfie from inside the large device, she revealed the process has a ton of benefits such as inducing "new blood vessel growth, reducing inflammation and improving circulation."

It's also said to "increase collagen production, detoxify cells, boost the immune system and help prevent infection."

@thechristinahall/instagram

As OK! reported, Hall, 39, had been informing fans of her health woes — which included "muscle pain, gastrointestinal issues and swollen lymph nodes" — for months, and on December 22, she disclosed the poisoning diagnosis.

The Christina on the Coast lead believes she "most likely" became poisoned "from all the gross houses" she worked in during her run on Flip or Flop .

BEAUTY & BRAINS! RELIVE HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HALL'S JOURNEY — PHOTOS

After completing some detoxes and more IVs, the interior designer said she's going to look into removing her breast implants, which she originally thought were the culprit of her symptoms.

mega

Hall's medical ordeal comes at a busy time, as she announced this past March that she and her hubby started their very own production company.

"Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream!" she gushed in a social media post. "I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with. I am so grateful for this new opportunity."

One of their first projects is Christina in the Country , a six-episode docuseries that will follow her as she expands her design business around the states. Viewers will also get an inside look at the TV star's family life in Tennessee, where she's raising her three kids, sharing Taylor , 11, and Brayden , 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa , and 3-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead .

