MySanAntonio
Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio
It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
Orion Knox Jr., founder of San Antonio's Natural Bridge Caverns, dies at 81
He was still exploring in his 70s.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology provides students with cybersecurity education
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of local students have learned about cybersecurity and the growing industry thanks in part to programs offered by the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology. Since opening in August of last year, thousands of local students have visited Area 21, located inside the Tech...
tpr.org
Mike Cox dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’
TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
City-run community centers for senior to extend hours beg. Jan. 9
SAN ANTONIO — Seniors in San Antonio will now have more hours in the day at city-run centers for recreation, health and wellness starting January 9. The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services (DHS) will be extending their hours of operation at 10 Comprehensive Senior Centers to current members and adults who are 60 years of age and over.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Fireworks kick off new year across San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians celebrated the new year with a boom! Many shared videos of fireworks being popped across the Alamo City. David Pequeno shared a different view of the fireworks during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in San Antonio. A drone with Avid Season Productions captured...
Government Technology
Threats to San Antonio Schools More Than Doubled in 2022
(TNS) - On the afternoon of Dec. 1, the safety and security committee for Judson Independent School District held its quarterly meeting in a district office boardroom. A three-minute drive down the road, Kitty Hawk Middle School was on full lockdown. Police had been told of a student with a...
tpr.org
San Antonio garden nurseries deal with frost damage, offer advice to green thumbers
Local garden nurseries are still assessing damage from the freeze of December 2022. A lot of San Antonians saw plants wither or die during the extended chill. So did garden nurseries, like Rainbow Gardens on Bandera Road, on the Northwest Side. Owner Brandon Kirby said some plants at the nursery...
KSAT 12
Workforce Solutions hosts annual winter food drive benefiting the SA Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO – Workforce Solutions Alamo is hosting its annual winter food drive benefitting the San Antonio Food Bank this month. Non-perishable food donations will be accepted at all 16 Workforce Solutions Alamo career centers throughout San Antonio until Jan. 31. Recommended items include peanut butter, mac & cheese,...
KSAT 12
Major transformation of Tower-Life Building to begin in 2024
SAN ANTONIO – An eight-sided building topped by its green-glazed roof, the historic 31-story Tower-Life Building will undergo a multi-million dollar transformation beginning in 2024. “It’s been the signature of our skyline for as long as I can remember,” said Jon Wiegand, a developer and investor with Alamo Capital...
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio’s Top Doctors 2023
Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from physicians in the San Antonio area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percent of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list for fact-checking, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.
KSAT 12
Looking for a job? Find out how to become a Bexar County court reporter
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County court reporters are ready to start the new year as more than 40 were sworn in on Tuesday morning. The job itself is one that Stephanie Barajas Guthrie says changed her life. “I was a stay-at-home mother of seven kids for seven years, and...
KSAT 12
Fallen San Antonio first responder to be honored nationally during Rose Parade
Asante Contreras was 20 years old when he was killed by a wrong-way driver in May 2020. Studying to be a paramedic, Contreras’ dream was to help others. His life was cut short, but he has still accomplished his goal by being an organ donor. Contreras will be honored...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 2, 2023
All you art-loving, morning people, this activity is perfect for you! Head on to the Artpace Rooftop to complement your morning with innovative contemporary art. This Morning Mixer provides goers with free coffee and donuts, plus an unbeatable view of downtown San Antonio. When: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8 am...
sanantoniomag.com
New Hope for Treating the Toughest Cancers
The Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio — South Texas’ only National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center — is putting a decades-old antidepressant drug to new use treating breast cancers that don’t respond to existing therapies. Research in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long...
keranews.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
KSAT 12
Meet baby Avery, the first baby born in San Antonio in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – The first baby of the New Year has arrived in San Antonio!. Lauren Jacks gave birth to Avery Rose Jacks just two seconds after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023 at North Central Baptist Hospital. Avery weighed in at 7.1 pounds and is 20.6 inches long, and...
Fort Bend Star
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
