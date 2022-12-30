ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

MySanAntonio

Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio

It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Mike Cox dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’

TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: Fireworks kick off new year across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians celebrated the new year with a boom! Many shared videos of fireworks being popped across the Alamo City. David Pequeno shared a different view of the fireworks during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in San Antonio. A drone with Avid Season Productions captured...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Government Technology

Threats to San Antonio Schools More Than Doubled in 2022

(TNS) - On the afternoon of Dec. 1, the safety and security committee for Judson Independent School District held its quarterly meeting in a district office boardroom. A three-minute drive down the road, Kitty Hawk Middle School was on full lockdown. Police had been told of a student with a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Major transformation of Tower-Life Building to begin in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – An eight-sided building topped by its green-glazed roof, the historic 31-story Tower-Life Building will undergo a multi-million dollar transformation beginning in 2024. “It’s been the signature of our skyline for as long as I can remember,” said Jon Wiegand, a developer and investor with Alamo Capital...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio’s Top Doctors 2023

Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from physicians in the San Antonio area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percent of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list for fact-checking, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 2, 2023

All you art-loving, morning people, this activity is perfect for you! Head on to the Artpace Rooftop to complement your morning with innovative contemporary art. This Morning Mixer provides goers with free coffee and donuts, plus an unbeatable view of downtown San Antonio. When: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8 am...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

New Hope for Treating the Toughest Cancers

The Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio — South Texas’ only National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center — is putting a decades-old antidepressant drug to new use treating breast cancers that don’t respond to existing therapies. Research in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
keranews.org

Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations

The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Bend Star

How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following

History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
TEXAS STATE

