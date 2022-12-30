Analyzing Bears' final injury report for Week 17 against Lions

The Chicago Bears (3-12) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions (7-8), where Chicago is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, where they managed to keep things close for a half before the Bills pulled away. Now, Chicago will face a Lions team fighting for a playoff spot. But, the good news is the Bears will be getting back some key players at receiver and on the offensive line.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Lions:

Bears Injury Report

Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

Player Injury

DL Anthony Brown ankle LP FP FP —

OL Ja’Tyre Carter back — DNP DNP OUT

WR Chase Claypool knee DNP LP LP QUESTIONABLE

OL Teven Jenkins neck FP FP FP —

DL Justin Jones eye LP FP FP —

WR Dante Pettis ankle LP DNP LP QUESTIONABLE

WR Equanimeous St. Brown concussion DNP LP FP —

LB Sterling Weatherford illness LP DNP LP OUT

TE Trevon Wesco calf LP LP LP QUESTIONABLE

OL Cody Whitehair knee LP FP FP —

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Out

OL Ja’Tyre Carter (back)

LB Sterling Weatherford (illness)

Rookie Ja’Tyre Carter missed practice for a second straight day with a back injury, and he’s officially been ruled out. Sterling Weatherford, who’s been battling an illness, won’t play Sunday against the Lions.

Questionable

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

WR Dante Pettis (ankle)

TE Trevon Wesco (calf)

The Bears could be getting back a couple of receivers in Chase Claypool and Dante Pettis, who are officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Claypool has missed the last two games with a knee injury, and he’s been limited in practice over the last two days. Pettis suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday’s practice, which forced him to miss Thursday. He was limited on Friday, which gives him a chance to pay. Meanwhile, Trevon Wesco, who’s missed the last few games, appears on track to make his return after being limited all week with a calf injury.

Removed from injury report

OL Teven Jenkins (neck)

OL Cody Whitehair (knee)

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion)

DL Justin Jones (eye)

DL Andrew Brown (ankle)

The Bears are getting back some key starters on offense, starting with linemen Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair, who have been the best offensive linemen this season. Jenkins suffered a neck injury a couple weeks ago while Whitehair has been battling a knee injury. Equanimeous St. Brown, who suffered a concussion against the Eagles, has cleared concussion protocol and is on track to return to the lineup. Meanwhile on defense, Justin Jones has been battling an eye injury, but he’s been a full participant in practice in the last two days, and he’s good to go. Andrew Brown, who’s been nursing an ankle injury, is also on track to return.

On injured reserve/PUP list

CB Jaylon Johnson (IR): Johnson suffered a broken ring finger, which ultimately landed him on IR ahead of Week 16. His season is done.

WR Darnell Mooney (IR): Mooney suffered an ankle injury against the Jets in Week 12, which requires season-ending surgery. Chicago’s top wideout is done for the year.

S Eddie Jackson (IR): Jackson suffered a foot injury in Week 12 against the Jets. It was revealed that Jackson sustained a Lisfranc injury, which landed him on IR. Matt Eberflus confirmed his season is done.

LB Jack Sanborn (IR): Sanborn suffered an ankle injury in Week 15 against the Eagles. He has been declared out for the rest of his rookie season.

CB Kindle Vildor (IR): Vildor was placed on IR with an ankle injury ahead of Week 16 against the Bills, ending his season.

OL Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick landed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury in Week 7. He had surgery on his foot and is done for the season.

QB Trevor Siemian (IR): Siemian suffered an oblique injury during warmups of last week’s game against the Jets. While he started and finished the game, he’s having season-ending surgery on his oblique.

S Dane Cruikshank (IR): Cruikshank re-aggravated a hamstring injury that has landed him on IR. He would be eligible to return in Week 18 against the Vikings, but his season is more than likely over.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

Lions Injury Report

Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

Player Injury

S DeShon Elliott shoulder DNP DNP

S Kerby Joseph back DNP LP

C Frank Ragnow foot DNP DNP

WR Josh Reynolds illness DNP FP

C Logan Stenberg illness DNP LP

LB Josh Woods biceps DNP LP

G Kayode Awosika ankle LP DNP

FB Jason Cabinda illness LP FP

