WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
