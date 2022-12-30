ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Hill

McCarthy says Trump reiterated his support for Speakership bid

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Tuesday night said former President Trump has reiterated support for his Speakership bid, hours after the California Republican failed to secure the gavel in three ballots amid GOP opposition to his candidacy. The comment came after Trump, in an interview with NBC News earlier on Tuesday, declined to say if he was still backing McCarthy…
CALIFORNIA STATE

