Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
numberfire.com
Jags pull Trevor Lawrence in third quarter of Week 17 blowout; C.J. Beathard in
The Jacksonville Jaguars have pulled quarterback Trevor Lawrence from their Week 17 game against the Houston Texans. The Jags were easily picking apart the Houston Texans in the first half and early third quarter in Week 17, so the team decided to pull Lawrence from the game while up 28-3 in the third quarter. C.J. Beathard will finish the game out for Jacksonville.
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed
Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Chase Claypool (knee) cleared for Bears in Week 17
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will play Sunday in the team's Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions. Claypool was listed questionable entering the weekend, but the sentiment was always that he'd be able to suit up. Now, he has officially received the green light to play. Our models...
numberfire.com
Colts' Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback in Week 18
Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday said Monday that quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start in the team's Week 18 game against the Houston Texans. Saturday said Monday that Week 17 starter Nick Foles (ribs) will not be available for the game after suffering a painful rib injury last week, meaning Ehlinger will make his third career start in Week 18.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (finger) questionable to return for Dolphins in Week 17; Skylar Thompson takes over
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is headed to the medical tent in the team's Week 17 game against the New England Patriots. In throwing a pick-six late in the third quarter, Bridgewater had his hand collide with a defender. Reports from the sideline are that he's having trouble getting a grip on the football, and Skylar Thompson has now taken over under center with the Dolphins down two points. Bridgewater is officially questionable to return.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) good to go Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will play in the team's Monday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. James has been working through an ankle issue for some time now, but he'll suit up tonight as the Lakers take on the Hornets. James has a $10,800 salary on FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals Week 17 game temporarily suspended Monday
Monday's Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended. Monday's game is currently in a temporary suspension after Bills defender Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Both teams have walked to the locker room to discuss whether to continue tonight's game as we wait for news of Hamlin's health.
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (ankle) starting for Atlanta Monday; Griffin to come off bench
The Atlanta Hawks listed De'Andre Hunter (ankle) as a starter for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Hunter was questionable heading into the day, but was cleared to return well in advance of the team's tip-off tonight. He'll start while AJ Griffin moves back to the bench. Hunter has...
numberfire.com
Jimmy Butler (knee) available for Heat Monday
The Miami Heat will have Jimmy Butler (knee) active for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Butler missed the Heat's previous game with a knee injury, but has been cleared to play since then. The star did express concerns about not being a full 100-percent healthy, but he should be good to go tonight.
numberfire.com
Miami's Duncan Robinson (hamstring) upgraded to probable Monday
The Miami Heat upgraded Duncan Robinson (hamstring) from questionable to probable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a hamstring issue but should play tonight in some capacity. Robinson has a $3,600 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game so far...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (hamstring) ruled out for Pelicans' Wednesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williamson will not be available after he suffered a hamstring injury on Monday night. Expect Naji Marshall to play an increased role while Williamson is sidelined. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 483.7...
numberfire.com
Darius Garland (thumb) doubtful for Cleveland's Wednesday matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (thumb) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Garland is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after Cleveland's guard missed two games with a right thumb sprain. Expect Caris LeVert to see more minutes against a Suns' team ranked 12th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso is listed probable again due to a right acromioclavicular sprain. It's safe to assume he'll play through it again Monday. Our models currently project Caruso for 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Derrick Henry (hip) participating in Titans practice Tuesday
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hip) is practicing on Tuesday. Henry was held out last Thursday versus the Dallas Cowboys, but he's expected to handle a full workload in Saturday night's AFC South title showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed 14 times for 121 yards and a touchdown versus the Jaguars in Week 14, and also caught 3 passes for 34 yards.
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals Week 17 contest will not resume this week
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 game will not be resumed this week. The contest was suspended on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The NFL hasn't made a decision on the possible resumption of the game and they haven't made any changes to the Week 18 schedule.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) starting versus Minnesota Monday; Bruce Brown starting on the bench
The Denver Nuggets will start Jamal Murray (injury management) in Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray took the Nuggets' Sunday game off for injury management purposes, but is back in the lineup for a game against the Timberwolves tonight. Murray has an $8,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
