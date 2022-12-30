ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Jags pull Trevor Lawrence in third quarter of Week 17 blowout; C.J. Beathard in

The Jacksonville Jaguars have pulled quarterback Trevor Lawrence from their Week 17 game against the Houston Texans. The Jags were easily picking apart the Houston Texans in the first half and early third quarter in Week 17, so the team decided to pull Lawrence from the game while up 28-3 in the third quarter. C.J. Beathard will finish the game out for Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
numberfire.com

Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed

Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
UTAH STATE
numberfire.com

Chase Claypool (knee) cleared for Bears in Week 17

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will play Sunday in the team's Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions. Claypool was listed questionable entering the weekend, but the sentiment was always that he'd be able to suit up. Now, he has officially received the green light to play. Our models...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Colts' Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback in Week 18

Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday said Monday that quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start in the team's Week 18 game against the Houston Texans. Saturday said Monday that Week 17 starter Nick Foles (ribs) will not be available for the game after suffering a painful rib injury last week, meaning Ehlinger will make his third career start in Week 18.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Teddy Bridgewater (finger) questionable to return for Dolphins in Week 17; Skylar Thompson takes over

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is headed to the medical tent in the team's Week 17 game against the New England Patriots. In throwing a pick-six late in the third quarter, Bridgewater had his hand collide with a defender. Reports from the sideline are that he's having trouble getting a grip on the football, and Skylar Thompson has now taken over under center with the Dolphins down two points. Bridgewater is officially questionable to return.
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) good to go Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will play in the team's Monday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. James has been working through an ankle issue for some time now, but he'll suit up tonight as the Lakers take on the Hornets. James has a $10,800 salary on FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bills-Bengals Week 17 game temporarily suspended Monday

Monday's Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended. Monday's game is currently in a temporary suspension after Bills defender Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Both teams have walked to the locker room to discuss whether to continue tonight's game as we wait for news of Hamlin's health.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (knee) available for Heat Monday

The Miami Heat will have Jimmy Butler (knee) active for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Butler missed the Heat's previous game with a knee injury, but has been cleared to play since then. The star did express concerns about not being a full 100-percent healthy, but he should be good to go tonight.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Miami's Duncan Robinson (hamstring) upgraded to probable Monday

The Miami Heat upgraded Duncan Robinson (hamstring) from questionable to probable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a hamstring issue but should play tonight in some capacity. Robinson has a $3,600 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game so far...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Zion Williamson (hamstring) ruled out for Pelicans' Wednesday matchup

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williamson will not be available after he suffered a hamstring injury on Monday night. Expect Naji Marshall to play an increased role while Williamson is sidelined. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 483.7...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Darius Garland (thumb) doubtful for Cleveland's Wednesday matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (thumb) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Garland is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after Cleveland's guard missed two games with a right thumb sprain. Expect Caris LeVert to see more minutes against a Suns' team ranked 12th in defensive rating.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable Monday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso is listed probable again due to a right acromioclavicular sprain. It's safe to assume he'll play through it again Monday. Our models currently project Caruso for 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Derrick Henry (hip) participating in Titans practice Tuesday

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hip) is practicing on Tuesday. Henry was held out last Thursday versus the Dallas Cowboys, but he's expected to handle a full workload in Saturday night's AFC South title showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed 14 times for 121 yards and a touchdown versus the Jaguars in Week 14, and also caught 3 passes for 34 yards.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Bills-Bengals Week 17 contest will not resume this week

The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 game will not be resumed this week. The contest was suspended on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The NFL hasn't made a decision on the possible resumption of the game and they haven't made any changes to the Week 18 schedule.
CINCINNATI, OH

