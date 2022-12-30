ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Lawrence woman sent to hospital after crash near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was sent to a local hospital after she hit a barrier wall on the interstate near Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184.9 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after shots fired early New Year’s morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after shots were fired in an apartment early on New Year’s morning. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officials responded to reports of gunfire inside an apartment in the 5300 block of SW 10th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

1 dead, 3 injured after crash while fleeing Kansas officer

ATCHISON COUNTY— One person died and three were injured in an accident just after 2a.m. Monday in Atchison County. According to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle driving recklessly at 6th and U.S.59 Highway. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled north on 4th Street.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man allegedly leads officers on late-night stolen car chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly led officers on an overnight car chase in a stolen SUV. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Jan. 2, that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka, is in custody and faces multiple charges after a police chase late Sunday night. Officials were led from North Topeka to southeast Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man critically injured in accidental shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Just after 9:30a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a person who was shot in the 400 block of SE Leland Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Matt Danielson. Officers located a man...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Stolen vehicle chase ends with Topeka man in custody, deputies say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing numerous charges after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit through North Topeka and Shawnee County. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka is currently in custody at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is facing charges which […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
BURLINGAME, KS
KCTV 5

Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KVOE

UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday

An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
EMPORIA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Man dies in officer-shooting at Kan. home on New Year's Eve

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Just after 11p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to to report of a physical disturbance in the 900 block of East Oakview Street in Olathe, according to a media release. Officers arrived and contacted a 27-year-old white male inside the...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
