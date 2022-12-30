Jeremy Renner is receiving messages of support as he starts on the road to recovery following the snow-plowing accident. The Avengers star got words of encouragement from his Marvel costars as well as other celebrities concerned for his well-being. Renner shared a photo on Instagram from the hospital where he updated everyone on his health. “Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” Renner shared. Thor star Chris Hemsworth took advantage of the post to drop his well wishes saying, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” Captain America star...

22 MINUTES AGO