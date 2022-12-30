Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Local Agencies Recognized for Christmas Night Efforts at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center
(NOTE: the following article was originally written by Katherine Brozak, Communications Manager at CentraCare – Redwood. She shared it with us, and we’re passing it along as it’s of local interest.) It was late in the evening on Christmas Day when the fire alarm went off at...
myklgr.com
Montevideo man injured in Mcleod County rollover
A Montevideo man was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled over. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 1, Nathan David Olson, age 47, was traveling southbound on Highway 22. At about 11:48 a.m., near the intersection with 155th St., Olson’s Kia Sorento left the road and rolled.
myklgr.com
Westbrook woman dies in Murray County crash Saturday
A Westbrook woman died in a Murray County crash Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Keith Arthur Carey, age 77, of Westbrook was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on Woodman Avenue. At about 1:46 p.m., near the intersection with Highway 30, the vehicle left the road. Keith Arthur...
myklgr.com
Atwater man escapes injury when ice house hit by a train Saturday
On Dec. 31, at about 2:40 p.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office Investigated a motor vehicle crash involving a train in the 16000 block of E Hwy 12. A 2005 Ford Ranger pickup pulling a fish house was traveling south on a private driveway which intersected with 2 sets of railroad tracks. A train with multiple train cars was stopped on one set of railroad tracks. The pickup began crossing the series of railroad tracks when the towed fish house was struck by another train traveling on the other set of railroad tracks.
myklgr.com
Thomas Omer Jenniges
Thomas Omer Jenniges age 69, of Lamberton, MN died on December 30, 2022, at his home rural in Lamberton, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home in Lamberton, MN and will continue on Thursday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lamberton, MN.
Comments / 0