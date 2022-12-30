ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

 4 days ago
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Purdue football prepares for Jan. 2 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

After playing in the Big Ten Championship for the first time in program history, the Purdue …

saturdaytradition.com

What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl

Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
The Exponent

Purdue football: The Citrus Bowl experience

ORLANDO, Fla. − Drew Brees called the bowl games “a reward for a hard-fought season,” sentiments which Cam Allen echoed on Saturday ahead of his team’s postseason matchup against LSU. The senior safety said his favorite stop on the trip so far was Fun Spot America...
The Exponent

Deion Burks taken off field on stretcher

Deion Burks was discharged from the hospital, all medical scams were normal and he is feeling better, Purdue football shared in Twitter. Burks was taken off the field on a stretcher after getting injured late in Purdue’s bowl game after he hit his head on the turf. The freshman...
Current Publishing

Tyler Trent’s younger brother to play football for Purdue

It’s certainly fitting that Carmel High School senior offensive lineman Ethan Trent will play for Purdue University. Ethan’s brother, Tyler Trent, drew national attention as a Purdue superfan who inspired the Boilermakers. Tyler died at age 20 on Jan. 1, 2019, from osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. “It...
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Purdue men's basketball history

The Purdue basketball program has made just two trips to the Final Four and played for one national championship but still does not have an NCAA title to boast about. That said, the Boilermakers program has produced some of the greatest players the college game has ever seen. Here is...
Yardbarker

No. 1 Purdue faces Rutgers, looks to avoid repeat of 2021

Last season, the Purdue Boilermakers were ranked No. 1 for the first time when they traveled to Rutgers, and a dramatic loss made their stay at the top of the poll a short one. The Boilermakers could be No. 1 for the fourth straight week and are hoping to avoid...
The Exponent

1/2/23 Rutgers

My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com

In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Fox 59

Heavy rain & numerous storms impact Indiana overnight

INDIANAPOLIS – Foggy weather Monday evening will give way to warmth and heavy rain as we head overnight. Dense fog has been a concern all evening in Indiana as visibility has been reduced to 1/4 mile in many locations north of Marion County. Dense fog advisories are in effect until midnight to account for this hazard. The passage of a warm front will help push temperatures into the low 60s overnight however, and this will ultimately help mitigate the hazard.
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

