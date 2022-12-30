Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
2023 kicks off with warm conditions for many Alaskans
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit a high temperature of 35 degrees on Jan.1, followed by a high of 38 on Jan. 2. This is the warmest the city has been in more than seven weeks. Several areas in Southcentral topped out in the 40s with more areas seeing rain than snow.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage is still struggling to remove snow, weeks after a trio of winter storms
Anchorage officials say they’re continuing work on widening roads and hauling snow away after a trio of storms brought more than 4 feet of snow to the city last month. But some residents and city leaders, like Anchorage Assembly vice chair Chris Constant, say they’re unhappy with the amount of snow still covering some streets and sidewalks.
alaskasnewssource.com
Growing confidence for wintry mix into New Year’s Day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unseasonably warm weather will close out this year, with an increased threat for winter weather as we ring in the New Year. While previous significant storms in Southcentral Alaska brought multiple inches of snowfall, this upcoming storm will be entering a warmer environment. It will also be bringing an even stronger push of warm air and plenty of moisture with it. As a result, there will be multiple forms of precipitation that occur on Sunday and Monday. To help with planning for New Year’s activities, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a combination of light snow and freezing rain for Anchorage, the western Kenai Peninsula, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and the Copper River Basin for Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the eastern Kenai Peninsula and western Prince William Sound where snow will be heaviest, perhaps up to 2 feet, for elevations above 1,000 feet, including Turnagain Pass.
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Kenai Peninsula Beginning Saturday Night
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect Midnight Saturday, December 31st, through late Sunday night, January 1st, for the Western Kenai Peninsula, including the cities of Kenai, Soldotna, Homer, and Cooper Landing. According to the the National Weather Service, mixed precipitation is expected....
alaskasnewssource.com
A large low set to arrive New Year’s Eve
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large and expansive area of low pressure is brewing south of the western Aleutian Islands and will become the dominant weather system as we close out 2022 and welcome in 2023. Weather for much of Alaska Thursday was on the quiet side. The Aleutian chain...
alaskasnewssource.com
Messy 2022 holiday travel leaves lessons learned
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The lines that stretched around the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport kiosk desk and terminals have vanished as the 2022 holiday travel season wraps up. For many passengers, it marks the conclusion of a messy season of travel which was filled with numerous canceled flights, snoozes...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska is getting a new tallest building — an upgraded air traffic control tower
Work is underway on what will be Alaska’s tallest building. A new air traffic control tower is planned for the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. It’ll stand at 306 feet — 10 feet higher than the current record holder, the ConocoPhillips building in downtown Anchorage. The new...
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
actionnews5.com
Man says contractors buried his home while clearing snow
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Alaska man needed a friend with an excavator just to remove massive amounts of snow from his driveway that he claims was put there by contractors. KTUU reports William Krostek of Wasilla was unable to get his vehicle out of his driveway since last...
alaskasportsreport.com
Ski Tracks: APU’s Hailey Swirbul claims national championship in Michigan (plus notes on Tour de Ski & Tuscobia 160)
Hailey Swirbul’s decision to race at the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships instead of the Tour de Ski in Europe is paying off. Swirbul, a native of Aspen, Colo., who lives in Anchorage and represents the Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center, cruised to a 19-second win Monday in Houghton, Mich., by covering the 10-kilometer freestyle interval race in 27 minutes, 32 seconds.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su resident says borough contractors buried his property while clearing snow
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla resident is taking the phrase “digging out” to the next level, as a personal friend slowly made his way down North Engstrom Road operating an excavator to remove drifted snow from driveways. Unable to get his vehicle out of his driveway since...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A head-on crash involving two vehicles left a man dead Sunday night in a Taku/Campbell neighborhood. The Anchorage Police Department responded to the fatal crash Sunday at 9:47 p.m., according to an online report. Medics with the Anchorage Fire Department also responded to the scene on Arctic Boulevard, between Raspberry Road and Arctic Spur Road.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage prepares to greet 2023 with fireworks and festivities
After what some may consider a too-white Christmas, Anchorage is set to ring in 2023 with an annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show and a downtown carnival of events for kids and adults alike. The event on Saturday is free, with activities starting at 7 p.m.. The main fireworks...
Amy Demboski takes over drive-time morning radio on 650 KENI, after departure of Dan Fagan
At 6:10 am Tuesday, drivers in Anchorage who were used to hearing Dan Fagan’s voice on the Dan Fagan Show on 650 KENI, were greeting by another well-known voice — Amy Demboski, who has agreed to host the show on an interim basis. Demboski was the firebrand Anchorage...
Anchorage Baptist Temple changes its name to Mountain City Church
The well-known Anchorage Baptist Temple, which was founded before Alaska Statehood, has adopted a new name: Mountain City Church. Anchorage Christian School will become Mountain City Christian Academy. “The church will change its name to match its expanding vision – transforming every Alaskan with the salt, light, and love of...
kdll.org
ENSTAR buyer finalizes sale
The sale of Alaska’s largest natural gas utility has cleared its final regulatory hurdle. That means Canadian company TriSummit can move forward with the purchase of ENSTAR Natural Gas and its share in Cook Inlet’s gas storage facility — an $800 million deal. ENSTAR has about 150,000...
kinyradio.com
Fatal motor vehicle collision in Willow - driver identified
Willow, Alaska (KINY) - Investigation revealed a Honda Civic traveling south on the highway crossed over the center line and struck a semi-truck and trailer that was northbound. On Tuesday at approximately 1:20 p.m., Alaska State Troopers responded to mile 77.5 Parks Hwy in Willow for a report of a...
tiremeetsroad.com
Wise guy in Anchorage spotted parking his gas truck at an EV charging station with the charging cable sticking out of the hood
His Chevrolet Silverado’s making history as one of the first to ICE a parking spot reserved for EVs. Alaska’s Worst Drivers Facebook Group member Amanda Hanks shared what she saw parked at this EV Charging station at the Dimond Center in Anchorage, AK, a Chevrolet Silverado (aka a regular ol’ gas truck) parked at a ChargePoint-branded Electric Vehicle charging station pretending to be an EV with the charging cable sticking out of their Silverado’s hood.
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – January 1, 2023
I hope everyone had a good time ringing in the New Year! 2022 really flew by. It’s been a pretty slow week in Alaska politics due to the holidays. But things are about to heat up. The legislative session starts in just over two weeks and the House is still no where close to being organized. Many legislators and staff are getting in last minute vacations before heading to Juneau. The Anchorage Assembly is losing two members, Forrest Dunbar and Jamie Allard, who were both elected to serve in the Legislature. The Assembly will choose their replacements to serve until April’s election. Seven of the 12 Assembly seats are up in April, and there will be at least four new members due to members leaving or being termed out.
alaskasportsreport.com
Pili Power: Anchorage siblings Alissa and Brandon Pili elevate Alaska by doing big things on big stage
If 2022 was the Year of the Tiger, 2023 is shaping up to be the Year of the Pili. On New Year’s Day, Alissa Pili scored 17 points to lead the eighth-ranked Utah women’s basketball team to its 14th straight victory. Today, Jan. 2, her brother Brandon Pili...
