Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Idaho8.com
Foo Fighters to carry on, but as a ‘different band’ after Taylor Hawkins’ death
The Foo Fighters will continue as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, although it will be a “different” group, they have said. In a statement posted on Instagram at the weekend, the rock band called 2022 “the most difficult and tragic year” that they had known.
Idaho8.com
Sherlock Holmes joins a first Oscar winner and the ‘ice cream’ song in the public domain
A Sherlock Holmes collection, the first film to win the Oscars’ top prize and a classic ditty by Irving Berlin are among the thousands of books, films and musical compositions entering the US public domain in 2023. When a piece of art enters the public domain, it means no...
Jeremy Renner Receives Messages Of Support From Marvel Costars & Other Celebrities After Sharing Health Update
Jeremy Renner is receiving messages of support as he starts on the road to recovery following the snow-plowing accident. The Avengers star got words of encouragement from his Marvel costars as well as other celebrities concerned for his well-being. Renner shared a photo on Instagram from the hospital where he updated everyone on his health. “Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” Renner shared. Thor star Chris Hemsworth took advantage of the post to drop his well wishes saying, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” Captain America star...
Dr. Drew’s Wife: Everything To Know About Susan Pinsky & Their Longstanding Marriage
Dr. Drew is a famous doctor known for his past and present hosting gigs on various networks for radio and television, including MTV. He has been married to his wife, Susan, since 1991. He has only been married once. Dr. Drew has recently hosted many of the Teen Mom reunion...
Andy Cohen Drops F-Bomb On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Denouncing “Bizarre” TikTok Trend
Andy Cohen is starting off 2023 with a bang and dropping an F-bomb on Watch What Happens Live! The Bravo host was in the middle of his “Jackhole of the Day” moment when he swore on live television. Cohen was asking his fans not to tag him in a TikTok trend that has people pranking their parents by telling them “their favorite celebrity has suddenly died.” “For the last two weeks people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I’m dead. I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying, I am scared enough of...
