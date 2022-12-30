Derek Carr has the second-most consecutive starts at QB

It feels like the Derek Carr era has officially come to an end in Las Vegas. Going into Week 17, the Raiders have sent Carr home and will start Jarrett Stidham against the 49ers.

That move is mostly financial as the Raiders would be on the hook for Carr’s 2023 and 2024 salary if he’s unable to pass a physical and the end of the year. With so much uncertainty surrounding the franchise, this move gives them some flexibility this off-season.

However, it’s a bummer for Carr, who currently has the second-longest active streak of starts at QB (91). And before you even ask, Tom Brady has the most at 108. That stat was provided by ESPN Stats and Info in a recent article previewing all of the Week 17 games.

The last time Carr did not start a game was back in 2017 when he missed a game early in the season with an injury. He’s been incredibly durable for the Raiders during his career, rarely missing time with injuries.

There is still a lot that has to be figured out in the Derek Carr saga, but it does feel like his time with the Raiders has come to a conclusion.