Tennessee State

Horror details emerge about ‘praying-mantis aliens’ as infamous 1945 ‘avocado-shaped’ UFO crash to be re-investigated

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
 3 days ago
DEFENSE officials have been urged to reinvestigate an alleged UFO case that happened years before the infamous Roswell crash.

An avocado-shaped object reportedly plunged to the ground during a storm in August 1945 in New Mexico and witnesses claimed to see “praying-mantis” creatures.

Defense elites in Washington have been urged to re-examine an alleged UAP incident from 1945 Credit: Getty
Metallic samples that were supposedly from the crash site were analyzed Credit: Frontier Analysis, Ltd.

And, for decades, elites in Washington DC have been accused of covering up the alleged incident.

President Biden has urged defense officials to reinvestigate the case after signing a law in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act that mandates defense officials to examine alleged incidents from January 1, 1945.

French scientist Dr. Jacques F. Vallée and Italian journalist Paola Harris teamed up to uncover details surrounding the mystery in the book - TRINITY: The Best-Kept Secret.

Vallée told DailyMail.com that two kids Reme Baca, then aged seven, and Jose Padilla, nine, were on their horses near the craft when it came down.

Baca, who died in 2013, would later serve in the US Marines.

In an interview from 2003, he said the ground “shook” as the alleged craft came down near the Rio Grande.

He claimed the color of the metallic orb was “dull” and said four-foot-tall creatures emerged.

Baca added: “Their heads looked like a campamocha [praying mantis].

“They seemed like us – children, not dangerous. But we were scared and exhausted.”

Cops in the area investigated the case and claimed the object was a “weather balloon”.

Baca and Padilla were left fascinated and went to the crash site to look at the orb.

Officers had been guarding it for several days and the youngsters feared it would be removed from the site.

Baca told Harris: “Jose said, "I think they're going to take it tonight. Yeah, how about a souvenir?”

They said the ridges looked like “silvery strands” and claimed they couldn’t see any gauges, clocks, or pedals as they explored.

The UFO crash allegedly took place the same year as Project Trinity - and in the same desert.

It is claimed the orb may have been alerted to the region by the blast and was observing the dawn of mankind's atomic age.

The explosion of the first atomic bomb at White Sands in 1945 took place less than 20 miles away.

Christopher Mellon, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, described Vallee and Harris’ research as “meticulous”.

He tweeted in May 2021: “There is fresh reason to believe that our government is concealing physical proof of alien technology.”

President Biden signed the 2023 National Defense Authorization bill into law on December 23.

The director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office is mandated to submit a historical report record on UAP that focuses on the period starting in 1945.

A Department of Defense spokesperson told The US Sun: “The section on the Historical Record Report does not mention any specific incident.”

The alleged events of 1945 happened two years before the so-called Roswell crash – which has been described as the “ground zero” of the modern UFO mystery by experts such as Nick Pope.

Pope previously investigated UAPs for the British Government.

Officials revealed in the 1990s that the supposed spacecraft that crashed was an Air Force balloon used in a top-secret program.

It was apparently designed to monitor the atmosphere for evidence of nuclear tests conducted by the Soviet Union.

Dummies were dropped in the desert between 1954-59 as part of Air Force projects titled High Dive and Excelsior.

The mannequins were made of steel and aluminum and dropped from as high as 98,000 feet.

But, the findings appeared to defy what witnesses saw on the ground.

Republican politician Tim Burchett, who represents Tennessee’s second congressional district, told the U.S Sun that the events are the “perfect example of a government cover-up”.

He said: “An event occurred and the military said they recovered a disk. “They then said it wasn’t a disk. To me, it’s just ridiculous.”

The samples were shiny and covered in ridges and grooves Credit: Frontier Analysis, Ltd.

