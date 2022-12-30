Read full article on original website
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Kala Pharmaceuticals shares soar after FDA approves trial for drug to treat PCED
Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals surged Wednesday after the small biotechnology company announced a drug candidate for a rare eye disease. The Food and Drug Administration has accepted Kala's investigational drug application for KPI-012, a potential treatment for persistent corneal epithelial defect, or PCED, the Arlington, Massachusetts-based company announced on Tuesday.
CBS News
FDA decision on experimental Alzheimer's drug expected this week
MIAMI - The US Food and Drug Administration could decide this week whether to grant accelerated approval to the experimental dementia drug lecanemab, according to Eisai and Biogen, the companies that make the drug. Lecanemab -- one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of...
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial leads to atezolizumab approval for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma
A clinical trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, has resulted in the first approval of a treatment for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). The immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and children 2 years and older with ASPS that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
UNC Health Provider Ushers in First FDA-Approved Medication for Eosinophilic Esophagitis
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is an allergic condition of the esophagus that is on the rise throughout the United States. Patients with the condition typically have inflammation throughout their esophagus and trouble swallowing food – known as dysphagia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005534/en/ Evan Dellon, MD, MPH, professor of medicine at the UNC School of Medicine and director of the Center for Esophageal Diseases and Swallowing. (Photo: Business Wire)
NASDAQ
2 Medical Stocks to Watch Heading Into 2023
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) are diverse healthcare companies that check all the boxes for reliability, and both companies' shares have easily outpaced the S&P 500. Their products are recession-resistant because they are the types of things people can't easily do without, such as prescription medicines or medical supplies.
Healthline
Injectable Treatments and Preventive Therapies for Migraine
Injectable medications can both stop and prevent migraine episodes. Migraine is a neurological condition that causes severe throbbing pain, usually on one side of your head. Migraine episodes are pretty common. According to a. , they affect around one out of six Americans, most commonly women. Migraine is more than...
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
reviewofoptometry.com
Vitamin B3 May Lower Risk of Glaucoma
Niacin intake was linked to a lowered risk of glaucoma in this study. Photo: Michael Chaglasian, OD, and Sarah B. Klein, OD. Click image to enlarge. Editor’s Note: As part of our “Year in Review” retrospective, we’ve selected the top 30 news stories of the year and are re-sharing them as we close out 2022. Follow along as we count down to number 1!
How To Deal With An IBD Flare-Up
For people living with IBD (whether it's ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease), learning how to manage a flare-up is crucial. Here are some helpful strategies.
NASDAQ
2 Cannabis Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
This has not been the year of marijuana stocks. Although that's not too surprising, as equity markets have been southbound, the industry has substantially lagged the broader market. Thankfully, there is hope for cannabis investors. While estimates vary, analysts have predicted that the pot industry will grow like a weed in the coming decade.
aao.org
Week in review: Diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, ocular biomarkers for Alzheimer’s, preservative-free latanoprost
A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and ocular hypertension may be interconnected. Using longitudinal data from 1.2 million patients enrolled in the Danish Registry of Diabetic Retinopathy and matched controls without diabetic retinopathy (DR), investigators evaluated the potential links between DR, glaucoma, and ocular hypertension (OHT). During the 5-year study period, patients with DR had a greater risk of developing glaucoma and/or OHT than the matched controls (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] 1.11). Conversely, among all patients with diabetes but not DR, those who had glaucoma and/or OHT at the index date were more likely to develop incident DR during the 5-year period (adjusted HR 1.12). The investigators were unable to provide a conclusive explanation for these findings, including possible shared pathophysiologic pathways. Acta Ophthalmologica.
biopharmadive.com
Pfizer says hemophilia B gene therapy controlled bleeding in key study
Pfizer on Thursday said a gene therapy it’s developing for hemophilia B significantly reduced bleeding in a Phase 3 study of adult men with the uncommon genetic condition. The positive results, which Pfizer summarized in a press release, came slightly earlier than the drugmaker had previously estimated. A single...
BioMed Central
The effect of vitamin D supplementation on body composition in nursing mothers with overweight or obesity: a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial
BMC Nutrition volume 9, Article number: 1 (2023) Cite this article. This study aimed to evaluate the effect of vitamin D3 supplementation on body composition and anthropometric measures of nursing mothers. Methods. In a double-blind, randomized clinical trial, 90 nursing mothers with overweight or obesity were randomized into three groups...
studyfinds.org
IBD treatment with no medication? A healthy lifestyle may prevent up to 60% of cases
BOSTON — Leading a healthy lifestyle may be the simple secret to treating inflammatory bowel disease. Scientists reveal that lifestyle changes prevented up to 60 percent of IBD cases in a large international study. So far, research has shown an association between IBD risk with a variety of lifestyle...
ZDNet
Apple's AirPods Pro might be an inexpensive solution to your hearing loss
It may be both presumptuous and too early to say that Apple's AirPods Pro are both a revolutionary and an inexpensive way to solve humanity's hearing loss problems, but a recent medical experiment has electrified the global medical community with its implications for those with auditory impairments. Happy accidents. Sometimes,...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Imaging shows ocular changes in chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension
The research team reported a few differences in patients that included a decreased mean vessel density at the deep vascular complex of the macula, a decreased mean subfoveal choroidal thickness, and an increase in the size of the foveal avascular zone. Patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) have different...
Prevention
What Is Red Light Therapy? Dermatologists Explain the Potential Skin Benefits
How does red light therapy work, and what is it used for?. You’ve probably seen or heard the term “red light therapy,” whether at your dermatologist’s office or on the shelves at your favorite beauty store—or maybe you’ve even noticed celebrities like Kate Hudson, Victoria Beckham, and Chrissy Teigan touting the skincare treatment, donning glowing, red light-emitting face masks or waving red wands over their faces on social media. But what is red light therapy, exactly, and how does it work?
