Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses' least rewarding part of the job + 5 more notes on career satisfaction
Nurses point to workplace politics as the least rewarding aspect of their job, according to Medscape's 2022 report on nurse career satisfaction. About 21 percent of registered nurses and 18 percent of licensed practical nurses selected workplace politics as the least reporting aspect of the job, making it the most commonly selected response.
Comments / 0