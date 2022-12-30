Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbsRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park locationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Painting and educating; Clay County-based artist focuses on Florida wildlifeLauren FoxFlorida State
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina pathEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock
The NFL pushed ahead Tuesday with a difficult balancing act, navigating players' emotions after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's shocking cardiac arrest with a tight playoff schedule and emphasizing Hamlin’s health was its main focus. The league informed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that their game, suspended Monday night,...
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
With tears beginning to well, Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver shook his head and lowered it to his knees, his body swaying as he tried to express what it was like watching friend and former college teammate Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated back to life on the football field.
3 Raiders players who won’t be back in 2023
After the 2022 season is over, the Las Vegas Raiders could be in for an overhaul. These three players likely won’t be back for the 2023 campaign. This season was supposed to be a juggernaut season for the AFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to contend for playoff positioning, but instead, it’s the same old story.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of the now-infamous Ohio State missed field goal in the Fiesta Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in...
Ron Rivera’s answer to press conference question is a fireable offense (Video)
Ron Rivera apparently didn’t realize the Commanders could be eliminated on Sunday, which is almost as embarrassing as his QB decision-making. It was not a good day for Ron Rivera and his argument to remain the head coach of the Washington Commanders. Washington got stomped, 24-10, by the Browns...
Pitt Players Sport Warm-Up Shirts Supporting Damar Hamlin Before Virginia Game
Support for Damar Hamlin has come from all over the Pitt Panthers community.
Tom Brady gives love to Damar Hamlin with huge donation to DB’s charity
Tom Brady showed compassion by offering prayers for Damar Hamlin and donating a significant amount to Hamlin’s charity in support. Tom Brady may be despised by the Buffalo Bills fanbase for his time in New England, but his latest act in response to Damar Hamlin may change feelings. Upon the defensive back’s horrific ordeal, collapsing on Monday Night Football and being in critical condition, Brady stepped up significantly.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0