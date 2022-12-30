Two Grass Valley men found with heroin, meth and Fentanyl in Folsom
(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley men were arrested in Folsom on Thursday after being in possession of several pounds of illegal drugs and a stolen firearm, according to the Folsom Police Department.
Wyatt Yoder, 36, and Gregory Woodward, 38, were contacted by detectives with the police department’s Special Investigations Unit at a Folsom Hotel.Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
During the search, detectives located about two pounds of methamphetamine, more than two ounces of Fentanyl, about a half-ounce of heroin and almost $5,000 in cash.
A loaded firearm, that had been reported stolen earlier in the day, was also located.
