Folsom, CA

Two Grass Valley men found with heroin, meth and Fentanyl in Folsom

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley men were arrested in Folsom on Thursday after being in possession of several pounds of illegal drugs and a stolen firearm, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Wyatt Yoder, 36, and Gregory Woodward, 38, were contacted by detectives with the police department’s Special Investigations Unit at a Folsom Hotel.

During the search, detectives located about two pounds of methamphetamine, more than two ounces of Fentanyl, about a half-ounce of heroin and almost $5,000 in cash.

A loaded firearm, that had been reported stolen earlier in the day, was also located.

