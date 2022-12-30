ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

‘White Lotus’ Star Sells Los Angeles Home for Nearly $7.7 Million

After just 16 months in residence, actor Alexandra Daddario and her film-producer husband, Andrew Form, have sold their Los Angeles home for $7.675 million—more than their asking price. “The White Lotus” star, 36, and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2014) producer, 53, listed the 4,910-square-foot home—located in the swank...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

A Bird’s Eye View From a Storied Art Deco Tower in Lower Manhattan

This newly remodeled three-bedroom apartment is in the northwest corner of the 25th floor of One Wall Street, the former office tower that has been completely reimagined as luxury condos. “It has a gorgeous wrapped terrace with a big square living room/dining room and eat-in kitchen,” said listing agent Kirk...
NEW YORK STATE
mansionglobal.com

London’s Trophy-Home Market Surged Last Year

Super-rich home buyers couldn’t get enough of London last year, according to a wealth report Tuesday from estate agency Beauchamp Estates. The number of property sales across central London’s ultra-prime housing market—defined as homes priced over £15 million (US$17.95 million)—soared 30% over the course of 2022, the London-based brokerage said.
Action News Jax

Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced....
mansionglobal.com

Your Guide to Everything Real Estate in 2023

Mansion Global’s outlook for the year, from amenities, developments, what’s in store for top markets and more. The sudden downturn housing markets took after two years of heady, frenzied activity is expected to define much of 2023, as well. Despite subdued dealmaking worldwide, a number of trends will...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy