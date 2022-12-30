Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
Palm Beach Mansion—Nearly 100 Years Old and Asking $49 Million—Finds a Buyer
After a little more than a month on the market, a $48.85 million oceanfront mansion in Florida’s upscale enclave Palm Beach has found a buyer. The nearly 100-year-old five-bedroom home, which occupies a corner lot opposite the Atlantic Ocean, hit the market on Nov. 21 and was in contract as of Dec. 29, listing records show.
mansionglobal.com
More California Than Hudson River—a Glass Mansion Asking $45 Million Heads to Auction
A masterpiece of modernist architecture that appears to be floating over New York’s Hudson River in the Catskill Mountains, will be auctioned in a no-reserve online sale this month. The Dutchess County property, which is listed for $45 million and named Ledgerock, will be sold by Concierge Sotheby’s Auctions,...
mansionglobal.com
Real Estate Markets Set to Normalize in 2023 After Nearly Three Years of the Pandemic Boom
What a difference a year makes. At the beginning of 2022, real estate markets all over the world were up against huge demand, limited supply and high prices. Looking toward 2023, the landscape has changed dramatically since central banks began raising interest rates last spring. Although home prices are falling...
mansionglobal.com
‘White Lotus’ Star Sells Los Angeles Home for Nearly $7.7 Million
After just 16 months in residence, actor Alexandra Daddario and her film-producer husband, Andrew Form, have sold their Los Angeles home for $7.675 million—more than their asking price. “The White Lotus” star, 36, and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2014) producer, 53, listed the 4,910-square-foot home—located in the swank...
mansionglobal.com
A Bird’s Eye View From a Storied Art Deco Tower in Lower Manhattan
This newly remodeled three-bedroom apartment is in the northwest corner of the 25th floor of One Wall Street, the former office tower that has been completely reimagined as luxury condos. “It has a gorgeous wrapped terrace with a big square living room/dining room and eat-in kitchen,” said listing agent Kirk...
mansionglobal.com
London’s Trophy-Home Market Surged Last Year
Super-rich home buyers couldn’t get enough of London last year, according to a wealth report Tuesday from estate agency Beauchamp Estates. The number of property sales across central London’s ultra-prime housing market—defined as homes priced over £15 million (US$17.95 million)—soared 30% over the course of 2022, the London-based brokerage said.
mansionglobal.com
Your Guide to Everything Real Estate in 2023
Mansion Global’s outlook for the year, from amenities, developments, what’s in store for top markets and more. The sudden downturn housing markets took after two years of heady, frenzied activity is expected to define much of 2023, as well. Despite subdued dealmaking worldwide, a number of trends will...
