ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Belle Prairie Park closed to visitors, Jan. 3 - 6

Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

Belle Prairie Park in Little Falls will be closed to visitors all day starting Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6.

The closure is for forestry management activities. People are asked to respect appropriate barriers and signage.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
knsiradio.com

Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater

(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies in overnight snowmobile crash in Isanti County

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, a man on a snowmobile lost his life.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile.The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
klfdradio.com

2023 MN Legislative Session

The 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session will begin tomorrow. State Representative Dean Urdahl, who was reelected to his 11th term last November, will be serving in the newly formed District 16A. Urdahl says 16A includes the western half of Meeker County with Litchfield and Watkins to the eastern border, the southeast...
MINNESOTA STATE
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
838
Followers
751
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy