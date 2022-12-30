Belle Prairie Park closed to visitors, Jan. 3 - 6

Related
Old Capital Tavern in Sauk Rapids Has Closed
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A restaurant in downtown Sauk Rapids has closed its doors. Old Capital Tavern CEO Aaron Salzer says the partnership group made the decision that Sunday night was the last night they were open for business. He says the COVID shutdown followed by food costs, labor...
One Person Hurt in Four-Vehicle Crash in Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle crash Sunday evening. It happened on Highway 10 in Elk River at around 5:15 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles were eastbound when they collided. The patrol says no alcohol was involved and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
Man Died in Snowmobile Accident in Sherburne County
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- A Zimmerman man died Saturday evening in a snowmobile accident. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the snowmobile he was riding hit a driveway approach, became airborne and rolled when it landed. The crash happened at 5:00 p.m. near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street...
Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
Two Teens Hurt in Morrison County Rollover
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - Two teenagers were hurt in a rollover in Morrison County. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Azure road in Cushing Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 16-year-old Jillian Wall, of Onamia, was heading west on Highway 10...
Snowmobile crash in Isanti Co. leaves one dead, another seriously injured
ISANTI, COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries after an early morning snowmobile crash in Isanti County. According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office a man and a woman went for a ride around 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Lake Francis and hit a tree while leaving the lake.
Update Regarding The Missing Foley Woman, She Was Found And Safe
Just a positive update about the missing 35-year-old woman from Foley. After being reported missing on the 29th of December, just a day later it was reported by Tri-County Crime Stoppers that she was found and safe. Nothing else was noted in the updated post on the Tri-County Crime Stoppers...
Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater
(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
Man dies in overnight snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, a man on a snowmobile lost his life.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile.The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
2023 MN Legislative Session
The 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session will begin tomorrow. State Representative Dean Urdahl, who was reelected to his 11th term last November, will be serving in the newly formed District 16A. Urdahl says 16A includes the western half of Meeker County with Litchfield and Watkins to the eastern border, the southeast...
