Sun Prairie, WI

Wolves prevail in instant classic with McFarland

By Ryan Gregory
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

The Sun Prairie West girls basketball team closed 2022 out with a bang. The Wolves, ranked No. 8 in Division 1 in the wissports.net coaches poll and winners of six straight, hosted Division 2’s No. 6 team, McFarland, in a non-conference clash on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The marquee matchup lived up to the billing. Through two halves of basketball, the game remained tied at 65. One overtime period wasn’t enough as the buzzer sounded at yet another tie at 73. In the end, the unending scoring drive of senior guard Antionique Auston and some clutch shooting from sophomore guard Ceanna Froh lifted the Wolves past the Spartans, 85-78, in double overtime.

“I’m very proud of this effort,” Sun Prairie West head coach Ronda McLin said. “McFarland is a great team and we knew coming into this that it would be a battle. We stayed composed, worked hard, and believed that we could come out with the win.”

Both teams deserve credit for their conditioning, because the entire game was a track meet. Both Sun Prairie West and McFarland hang their hats on transition offense, meaning points came early and often as the two sides sprinted up and down the court.

Auston and senior guard Marie Outlay were an unstoppable scoring duo for the Wolves in the first half. They both contributed 12 points, primarily through driving the ball, as West scored 37 first half points. McFarland was able to match that scoring total through the three-point shot. The Spartans nailed a whopping eight triples in the first half, headlined by star junior Teagan Mallegni with with four for 22 first half points.

Sun Prairie West was able to reign in McFarland’s hot hand from behind the arc a bit in the second half and, coincidentally, Outlay got hot from deep and nailed a pair of her own as regulation wound down.

McFarland found its stride late, erupting into a 9-0 run to turn a 61-58 Sun Prairie West lead into a 65-61 advantage for the Spartans. This was the first of the numerous times Antionique Auston would step up. She kept her composure and buried back-to-back layups, one of which was an offensive rebound, to knot the game up at 65.

Then, disaster struck for West. First, Outlay came up limping on a rebound attempt with about 20 seconds to go. With her scoring companion out, Auston drove the lane herself and drew a foul with less than a second to go. She missed both free throw attempts. Overtime was necessary, and new life had been breathed into the McFarland side.

Here’s where Froh comes into the story. After a quiet five points in regulation, she scored six of the game’s biggest points in overtime. She reset momentum early in the first overtime with a three point shot. Auston took it from there, burying a few tough layups to tie things up at 73 and keep the game alive.

Auston and Froh decided two overtimes were enough. Auston somehow never slowed down, burying a pair of quick layups as West jumped out to a 79-76 lead. McFarland kept pace with yet another three and a layup. The Wolves needed a gamebreaker.

Froh had it. She took a pass from sophomore forward Makenzie Hawk, set her feet, and fired the dagger. The three point shot swished through and sent an eruption of cheers through the gym. McFarland would not score again as the Wolves held on, 85-78.

“That’s leadership,” McLin said of Froh and Auston. “Even with CeCe being a sophomore. Even when things were frustrating, they never hung their heads. They took full advantage of this opportunity. I’m proud of them.”

Mallegni ended up leading the game in scoring with 40 points. Much like Auston, she often looked unstoppable either driving or shooting from deep. Auston led the Wolves with 33, followed by Outlay with 22 and Froh with 11.

The dramatic win earned Sun Prairie West a bonus accolade: no losses in the month of December. The Wolves will ride a seven-game winning streak into 2023. The first matchup of the new year comes at home on Tuesday, Jan. 3 against non-conference Monona Grove. Sun Prairie West returns to Big Eight conference action on Friday, Jan. 6 in a home showdown with La Follette.

Big Eight girls basketball standings

-as of Thursday, Dec. 29

(overall records in parenthesis)

1. Verona, 8-0 (8-2)

2. Sun Prairie West, 7-1 (9-2)

3. La Follette, 6-1 (6-3)

T4. Janesville Craig, 6-2 (9-3)

T4. Middleton, 6-2 (6-4)

6. Madison East, 4-4 (4-5)

7. Madison Memorial, 3-5 (3-9)

8. Sun Prairie East, 2-6 (3-9)

9. Janesville Parker, 2-7 (2-10)

10. Madison West, 0-7 (1-7)

11. Beloit Memorial, 0-9 (2-9)

