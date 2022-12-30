ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Arkansas reportedly hiring assistant away from Florida State

Florida State defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Marcus Woodson is set to join the Arkansas coaching staff, according to reports from 247Sports and On3 on Monday. Head Hog Sam Pittman hired UCF defensive coordinator to the same spot when Barry Odom took the UNLV head coaching position, and it's expected Woodson will come aboard to help Williams implement his scheme.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Twin Lakes Area set for severe weather Monday night

The rain has moved in to the Twin Lakes Area, and some portions of north central Arkansas may have seen some thunderstorm activity. A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 for southwestern Searcy County and southeastern Newton County. A tornado watch is in effect for Izard, Searcy, Stone and Newton counties until 9 Monday evening.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Multiple crashes slow traffic on I-49 in Washington County

WINSLOW, Ark. — As rain makes its way into our area, multiple crashes have been reported on Interstate 49 in Washington County Monday, Jan. 2. One crash that is slowing all southbound traffic is just south of Devils Den Road near Winslow on I-49. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is reporting that a tractor-trailer was involved in this crash.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Farmers’ winter markets kick off Jan. 7

The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market isn’t on the square on Saturdays this time of year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get some locally grown goodness during the winter months. Several market vendors will set up at the Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center (945 S. College...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith share of county tax up almost 10% through November

For the first time in 2022, Fort Smith sales tax numbers came in lower than anticipated. The city’s portion of the Sebastian County sales tax totaled $1.938 million in November, up 0.31% compared with November 2021. The city had budgeted $1.968 million for the month, bringing the actual revenues...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Casey's General Store in Rogers sees shooting over stolen car

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Rogers Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 Rogers Police Officers responded to Casey's general store at 514 North 2nd Street in reference to a shooting call. They described hearing gunshots and seeing two males running through the parking lot. Another employee was...
ROGERS, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?

YW Poke was one of my favorite spots to stop and get a delicious poke bowl. What exactly is a poke bowl? Well, it's basically sushi in a bowl. You get all of the things that make sushi great such as fresh fish, fresh vegetables, wonderful flavor, and steamed rice. I've been frequently YW Poke for a year so I was rather surprised when I went there for lunch the other day and it was completely closed with a for lease sign across it.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Crawford Co. man charged with manslaughter after nephew's death in police custody

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Crawford County man has been charged with manslaughter after his nephew, 26-year-old Jacob Jones, died in custody after an alleged overdose. The charges come after footage was released of the two handcuffed in the back of a cruiser. Former Sheriff Jimmy Damante alleged Jones was seen ingesting bags of illegal drugs given to him by 50-year-old David Alverson, who was identified as his uncle.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Sunday alcohol sales beginning in Bentonville and Rogers

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — In November, Bentonville and Rogers voted to allow alcohol to be sold on Sundays. “Bentonville and Rogers become the 20th and 21st cities in the state that have passed this to allow Sunday sales," Scott Hardin from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said.
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy