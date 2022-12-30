ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge: Carnahan must pay Hagedorn family medical expenses

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has ordered the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s widow to reimburse his family more than $20,000 spent on his medical expenses.

Faribault County District Judge Troy Timmerman ordered Jennifer Carnahan on Wednesday to repay the Hagedorn family, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Hagedorn died in February of kidney cancer and COVID-19.

Hagedorn’s mother, stepfather and sister sued Carnahan in May, alleging that she broke her promise to repay them for medical costs out of death benefits she received after Hagedorn died.

Carnahan said the family covered the costs as a gift, not a loan. She said she plans to appeal Timmerman’s decision.

Carnahan, former chair of the state Republican Party, ran unsuccessfully for her husband’s congressional seat following his death. Republican Brad Finstad eventually won the seat.

Carnahan said she believes the legal actions against her were designed to hurt her campaign. She has recently sued the state GOP, claiming party officials have disparaged her and hurt her chances at finding work. The state GOP has countersued, arguing Carnahan mismanaged the party.

