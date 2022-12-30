Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor DeWine Signs Bills Into Law
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – January 2, 2023 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
Governor DeWine Signs Bill That Strengthens Distracted Driving Laws in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today signed Senate Bill 288, which significantly strengthens laws in Ohio related to the use of cell phones and other electronic devices while driving. The bill, which was initially part of House Bill 283 sponsored by representatives Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek),...
Husted Announces Next Round of Industry Sector Partnership Awards
Funding supports collaboration between businesses, education and training providers. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, today announced that 13 workforce partnerships located throughout the state will receive a total of $2.45 million in awards through the Industry Sector Partnership (ISP) Grant. The program supports local collaborations that help bring Ohioans into the workforce pipeline while meeting the needs of job creators and the local economy.
Repurpose a Christmas Tree as Wildlife Habitat
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After the holidays, live-cut Christmas trees can be repurposed as habitat for all sorts of terrestrial and aquatic wildlife, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Before you toss your tree to the curb, remember that it can find life after Christmas for Ohio’s birds, fish, small mammals, and more.
Summer Power Outage Report Now Available
COLUMBUS, OHIO (Jan. 3, 2023) – Today the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio issued a report regarding electric power outages that occurred across Ohio in June 2022 as a result of severe weather. “Electricity is an essential service that Ohioans rely on every day, and outages can be dangerous...
Unit Manager – RN Position Available
Are you an RN looking for a leadership role? Do you have a passion for leading and educating other skilled nursing staff? The RN Unit Manager provides, plans, coordinates and manages nursing care and health education for nursing home guests?. The Laurels of Mt. Vernon offers one of the top...
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Jan 02, 2023
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies made contact with a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Coshocton Avenue. Upon contact, deputies discovered that the registration of the vehicle was expired for an extended perios of time. The driver of said vehicle was released without issue, and the vehicle was then impounded by Howard Street Garage due ot the expired registration.
