Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard and had the internet going wild. Sony, while playing it cool at the beginning, quickly felt the impact of the news as its stock immediately dipped down. The competitor hasn't taken legal action against Microsoft, but PlayStation has shown its concerns over the future of Activision Blizzard-owned games and argued that the merger would be unfair. Legal teams are investigating the problem worldwide, and now Microsoft is hitting back, arguing that Sony's exclusive content is not different from what it could do with Activision Blizzard.
PlayStation Plus subscribers have this week gained nearly two dozen new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS4, PS1, and PSP. While PS Plus already pushed live its new round of free games at the start of December for members to snag, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have patiently been waiting for the monthly influx of new titles to the ever-growing PS Plus library. Now, those new additions have finally rolled out and have given PlayStation fans a ton of new options to spend their time with.
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
From video game adaptations to new MCU and Star Wars shows, 2023 looks like it will be a great year for binge-watching. 2022 was a year that brought us new streaming shows like Dahmer, Star Wars: Andor, House of the Dragon, and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It also brought several great returning shows like The Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, Bridgerton, and especially the fourth season of Stranger Things. While we may have to wait a while for that show’s fifth and final season, there are a ton of other major new streaming shows we are looking forward to in 2023.
2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:
All-up PS5: Guerrilla ready to step down for Horizon Zero Dawn remake?. Some players like this, others complain about it, but the remakes and the remasters are here, which work. Last of Us recently was the remake of Dead Space and Resident Evil coming and they’re expected. And many other people are off or seem to be.
Today, “State in Bed” was unexpectedly added to Game Pass subscription that is already available. It sounds like its not the only game that will get used to the subscription today. A Twitter user noticed that the possibility of adding games to the subscription was unknown. At the...
World Of Horror is set to leave Early Access in 2023 after more than three years. The acclaimed indie role-playing title – developed by Paweł Koźmiński, and published by Ysbryd Games – first arrived in February 2020 via Steam, GOG.COM and Microsoft Store. As PC...
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old but it's still played by many, a testament to its quality, vibrant mod scene, and Bethesda's strategy of re-releasing it on every platform in existence. New updates for an 11-year-old game are usually out of question, let alone new DLC, but not for Skyrim. Until The Elder Scrolls VI comes out, Skyrim is going to continue to be relevant thanks to the simple fact it's the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game. And Elder Scrolls 6 is not going to release anytime soon, so Skyrim will continue to be relevant for at least several years, which opens the door for new updates, new smaller and downloadable content, and possibly new opportunities to sell the game again. All of this brings us to a new SteamDB update, which in turns points to a major update to the game and possibly some DLC as well.
Before making the decision to continue developing within the "Tomb Raider" franchise, Crystal Dynamics was in the early stages of a post-apocalyptic survival game. Code-named "Project Downfall," the game would have featured a handful of ambitious design choices in an effort to create an immersive survival experience. Development for "Downfall" was eventually put on hold to focus on the next "Tomb Raider," but Crystal Dynamics recently unveiled plenty of details on the would-be game.
The release of every new Sonic the Hedgehog installment feels like a flip of a coin. You either get a game that serves as a breath of fresh air and receives acclaim from critics and fans alike, or you get a game that fails to live up to the potential of one of gaming’s most iconic characters. Of course it’s not like the franchise has always had the reputation it has today; the classic Sonic games are beloved to this day, bringing together gameplay and designs that evoke a sense of speed and an air of cool with stories that are either fueled by subtle but important messages of activism and rebellion, or are character-driven dramas that bring the anthropomorphic creatures to life.
