Juanita Moss
3d ago
The Hospital is closing down to move into richer areas. No longer serving the poor. At least that's the understanding I gather from reading a few articles.
JJ
4d ago
For what reason? Can’t tell us firemen stay there cuz I knocked two different times for help. No one is there!!!!
Wyoming man arrested for deadly crash in Indiana
A 19-year-old man from Wyoming, Michigan has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash in Indiana. The crash occurred on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. in LaPorte County.
More Deaths on Hoosier Roads in 2022
(Indianapolis, IN) - The number of people killed in motor vehicle crashes was up last year in La Porte County and throughout the state. Statistics show fatalities statewide went from 899 in 2021 to 945 in 2022. In La Porte County, there were 22 motor vehicle fatalities in 2022, which...
NW Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box closing due to hospital ER closure
One of Indiana's Safe Haven Baby Boxes is now closed, but the organization says there are several others nearby.
Woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94
LA PORTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman from Lake Station died on New Year’s Day in a crash on I-94. According to Indiana State Police, at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42 mile-marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line.
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
Good Response to Dumpster Program
(La Porte, IN) - The dumpster program in the city of La Porte is over for the season. It will resume in the spring. The dumpsters are made available in the spring, summer and fall for residents to dispose of things like old furniture and mattresses. La Porte Code Enforcement...
Wyoming man allegedly drunk during deadly New Year’s Day crash in Indiana
An Indiana State Trooper said he could smell alcohol on Morrissey’s breath and noted there was evidence of “recent drug use” inside his car.
Northwest Indiana hospital's ER department closes
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott has lost his fight to keep the emergency room at the Franciscan Health hospital open. The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a lower court order and now the ER is closed as of today as originally planned.
Chicago police investigating after stolen construction equipment found at Chatham warehouse
CHICAGO - There was a strong police presence at a South Side Chicago warehouse on Tuesday, where officers discovered dozens of pieces of stolen construction equipment. A construction company owner says he tracked down some of his stolen equipment to a property in Chatham. Inside, he says there were hundreds of thousands of dollars of stolen equipment not only from his business, but other construction companies as well.
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
Photo released of car wanted in Mount Prospect shooting
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Mount Prospect police have released a photo of a white colored Toyota sedan that was allegedly involved in a shooting Monday night. At about 7:43 p.m., the Toyota entered the parking lot of an apartment building in the northwest suburb and the passenger began flashing gang signs at a person who was walking to their vehicle, Mount Prospect police said in a statement.
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
Cook County bridge vandalized with graffiti containing racial slurs
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after graffiti containing racial slurs was discovered on New Year's Day in northwest suburban Mount Prospect. Authorities were called around 2:45 p.m. after someone noticed the George Street bridge had been vandalized, Mount Prospect Police said in a statement. A responding officer found...
Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
Woman chased, shot at multiple times while driving in Joliet: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A woman driver was chased down and shot at while driving in Joliet Tuesday morning. Around 9:10 a.m., Joliet police responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a 36-year-old woman...
CPD: 10-year-old found wandering alone on North Side
CHICAGO — A child was found wandering alone late Monday night on the North Side. Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of North Clybourn on the report of a child in the street. The 10-year-old had no shirt on and was located by officers, CPD...
Franciscan Health Crown Point welcomes first baby of new year
The Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 6:33 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Owen Dale Wyant was born to Toni and Josh Wyant of Valparaiso. Owen weighed in at 5 pounds 1 ounce and was 18 inches long. He is the couple’s second child, following his sister, 21-month-old Emily Jane Wyant.
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
Orland Park prepares for the winter season
With the expected seasonal snowfall on the horizon, the Village of Orland Park Public Works Department shares its annual list of snow related reminders. “I know that all of the Village’s plowing crews appreciate residents’ cooperation as they work to keep Village streets safe and accessible,” said Mayor Keith Pekau.
