NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Friday:
Take 5 Midday
04-20-29-34-38
(four, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Numbers Midday
9-5-8
(nine, five, eight)
Win 4 Midday
8-8-4-3
(eight, eight, four, three)
Numbers Evening
3-4-5
(three, four, five)
Win 4 Evening
1-7-6-3
(one, seven, six, three)
Take 5 Evening
15-19-24-28-35
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
Pick 10
02-03-04-05-09-13-15-20-24-26-30-36-38-40-56-62-70-75-78-80
(two, three, four, five, nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, fifty-six, sixty-two, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty)
Cash4Life
01-06-28-30-60, Cash Ball: 3
(one, six, twenty-eight, thirty, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
01-03-06-44-51, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
(one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000
